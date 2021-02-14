Join 411’s Live Impact No Surrender Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

A historic night approaches as the legacy of No Surrender continues on IMPACT Plus. No Surrender is an event where careers are defined and legacies are celebrated. The 2009 edition served as a monumental moment in wrestling history, crowning AJ Styles with his first TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Tonight we take a look at an equally heartwarming act in Tommy Dreamer. No Surrender marks Dreamer’s 50th birthday, an event being acknowledged by nearly every name in pro wrestling. The amount of respect Dreamer has from fans and colleagues speaks for itself, and if this is his last match in the spotlight, then I’m sure like most Dreamer encounters, it will be emotional.

Plus, The Good Brothers and Private Party settle their differences with a new addition in TNA super-team, James Storm and Chris Sabin. Your TNA vs. AEW vs. NJPW tag team title match serves as our co-main event, sharing the marquee with the first ever Triple Treat Revolver match.