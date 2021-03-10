Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey guys, I’m back after one week on the shelf and it’s a great episode to return to. This is our go-home show for Sacrifice, which Scott D’Amore claims to make a major announcement towards the main event title defense of Rich Swann against Moose. X-Division personalities, Chris Bey and Ace Austin collide in a fresh matchup and The Good Brothers seal the deal and make their interpromotional title bout official, against Finjuice.

TASHA STEELZ vs. JAZZ

Fire n’ Flava defend their title belts against Jordynne Grace and Jazz this Saturday at Sacrifice. We have a nice Sacrifice graphic on the entrance screen. It’s the little things that count. The match starts slow, with Tasha avoiding the ring. Tasha gains confidence outwrestling Jazz on the mat, causing Jazz to up her game. Tasha goes off on Jazz with strikes in the corner finishing with a jumping neckbreaker for a two count. They go back and forth as Tasha hits a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Jazz fights back with a Samoan drop but eats a codebreaker. Jazz crushes her with a sit-out powerslam as Kiera gets on the apron. Grace at ringside takes care of that. Jazz secures the STF to score a win.

WINNER: JAZZ

***

This match was pretty good actually. My expectations were pretty low but they managed to put on a fun sprint and Tasha looked great, making for a better Jazz performance.

Trey Miguel is walking backstage and sees Sam. Sam is loyal to Sami Callihan and repeats his words to Trey, accusing him of losing passion. Trey invites him to the ring tonight to settle their differences.

We get a very good video looking at the feud between Rich Swann and Moose, which has been well-built.

SHERA and ROHIT RAJU vs. JAMES STORM and CHRIS SABIN

Rohit is reunited with his former Desi Hit Squad mate, Shera. Once upon a time Shera was Khoya, a member of The Revolution, led by James Storm, who finds himself reunited with one of his greatest rivals Chris Sabin, part of the Beer Money vs. Motor City Machine Guns feud. There’s your TNA history lesson and preview for this bout. Sabin and Rohit start things off hot. Sabin and Storm work together to batter Rohit, who already needs a tag. Shera enters to clash with the familiar face in Storm. Shera blasts Storm with a big boot, as they get into a pretty nice exchange. Sabin comes in to double team the big man as we head to a break. Rohit and Shera have gained the advantage during the break. largely thanks to the power that Shera brings. Sabin tries to fight both men off but quickly opts for the tag to Storm. The Cowboy nails a spinebuster and hands the tag to Sabin, where they destroy Rohit. Rohit fights back as things get chaotic. Shera and Rohit start arguing, allowing Sabin to capitalize. Storm and Sabin hit an amazing combo leading to a Cradle Shock for a victory.

WINNER: JAMES STORM and CHRIS SABIN

***1/4

This was a good match thanks to the incredible tag team work from Sabin and Storm. The sequence at the end was great, and shows that Beer Guns is gaining chemistry. Rohit looked good as well and Shera did his thing. Good little tag match here, my kind of match.

Violent by Design is doing some sketchy stuff backstage as James Storm and Chris Sabin approach. Storm acknowledges the abuse towards Deaner, who suddenly snaps and attacks them. Very eerie segment here with music and lighting. I’m interested to see how Violent by Design goes.

Brian Myers storms into D’Amore’s office, pushing for Eddie Edwards to be erased from IMPACT. D’Amore books a Hold Harmless match between Myers and Edwards for Sacrifice. He describes that this means that there are no rules.