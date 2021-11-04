Join 411’s Live Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results Impact Wrestling

Date: November 4th, 2021

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Commentary by: D’Lo Brown, Matt Striker

We’re back for yet another episode of Impact Wrestling. Last week Moose made his presence known as new champion and he clearly has a target on his back. Eddie Edwards, Matt Cardona & Josh Alexander will all team up tonight to take on the team of Moose, Suzuki and W Morrisey.

We’ll also see a fatal four way to determine the new X-Division championship #1 contender. Last week Steve Maclin made it known he wanted a shot at the X Division title as he was never rightfully pinned, tonight he has a chance while facing, Rohit Raju, Black Taurus, and Laredo Kid in a #1 contenders match.

Mickie James will defend her knockouts championship after her confrontation with Madison Rayne last week. These two are no strangers to eachother and Mickie seems to want to prove she’s the better Knockouts champion despite Rayne holding the title more times overall. Also on tap for Impact tonight Madman Fulton vs. Chris Sabin & The Good Brothers vs. FinJuice. Lets get to it!

Before the Impact: Willie Mack, Rich Swann & Sam Beale def. Brian Meyers & The Learning Tree when Sam Beale pinned Brian Meyers.