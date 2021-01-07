Join 411’s Live NXT New Year’s Evil Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We start with Dexter Lumis walking around until he gets to the control panel. He messes with buttons and turns on the lights in the arena.

Damien Priest vs. Karrion Kross

This match is commercial-free. The two trade strikes right off the bat and look evenly matched. Kross catches a kick and powerbomb him down with it. That puts Kross in the driver’s seat and he starts throwing Priest around. As they fight outside, Priest manages to avoid a shot with steel steps but still can’t get control. Priest finally manages to get in a shot that sends Kross reeling. However, Priest’s wrist is damaged and it gives out when he tries a suplex. He still manages a big clothesline and Broken Arrow for two. Kross gets trapped in a submission but fights out and delivers elbows to Priest’s ribs. Priest fights back and hits a springboard somersault for two. Kross responds with a clothesline near fall. Priest gets hung up in the tree of Joey Lawrence where Kross adds more shots. He goes up for the Saito Suplex but Priest elbows free and hits a Razor’s Edge. He’s too hurt to cover. Kross blocks a chokeslam but eats a kick sending him outside. Priest follows with a springboard somersault. Priest hits a sitout chokeslam inside for two. Kross starts firing off suplexes and a sick powerbomb that only gets two. Outside, Priest hits a spin kick but has another caught and driven into the structure at ringside. Kross powerslams him on the steel steps. Inside, Priest is smiling and calls him a bitch. That pisses off Kross. He hits a kick and the Saito suplex. A forearm to the back of the head ends it.

Winner: Karrion Kross in 15:29