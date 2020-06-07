Join 411’s Live NXT Takeover: In Your House Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Report. We are LIVE(ish?) in beautiful Orlando, Florida. And O… M… G… TODD FREAKING PETTENGILL welcomes us to the In Your House Pre-Show. The Pre-Show panelists tonight are Scott Stanford, Sam Roberts, and Pat McAfee. They break down the entire card before heading to a video package for Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream. Next up is a video package for Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano followed by a quick discussion of Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez. We head to a video package for Finn Balor vs. Damien Priest before the Pre-Show finishes with a video package for Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai.

Code Orange kicks off the show with a live performance of Underneath.



Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez



Yim and LeRae start the match, but LeRae decides the smart move is to immediate make the tag to Gonzalez. Yim slides behind Gonzalez and grabs a rear waist lock before transitioning to a guillotine. Gonzalez breaks the hold and launches Yim to the corner, so Yim makes the tag to Nox. Gonzalez levels Nox, pulls her to the corner, and makes the tag to Kai. Nox blocks a kick from Kai, but Kai rolls her up for a two count. Nox connects with a running uppercut in the corner and follows up with the CannonBoar. Nox tags Blackheart, but Kai muscles her to the corner and tags LeRae. The action spills to the outside, and Nox hits the Molly-Go-Round onto all five other women. Blackheart pulls LeRae back into the ring, but Gonzalez catches Blackheart with a lariat, and LeRae makes the cover for a two count. Kai gets the tag and works over Blackheart before making the quick tag to Gonzalez. Kai once again gets the tag, but Blackheart hits an enzuigiri to create distance. LeRae gets the tag and tries to block Blackheart from making a tag of her own, but Blackheart slides between LeRae’s legs and makes the tag to Yim. Yim goes for Soul Food, but LeRae counters into a suplex. Nox and Gonzalez get the tags, and Gonzalez counters a Shiniest Wizard into a powerbomb for a two count. Yim and LeRae brawl to the back as Gonzalez tags Kai. Nox levels Kai with a choke slam and follows up with the Shiniest Wizard for the three count.

Match Result: Tegan Nox defeats Dakota Kai with the Shiniest Wizard.

Match Length: 9:48

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼

Finn Balor vs. Damien Priest is up next.