Join 411’s Live NXT Vengeance Day Coverage

I’m back with some live NXT coverage for the first time in a long time!

Charlotte Flair handles the opening video package and talks about the roster. The show is in Charlotte so that’s why.

NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee [c] vs. Dijak

The black and white tone for Dijak’s entrance is a choice. He shoves Lee to start and runs him over but Lee doesn’t look rattled. He suggests that Lee just lays down but of course, the champion doesn’t. Maybe he should’ve as Lee’s dive outside is caught into a DVD for a near fall. Dijak keeps up the pressure, tossing Lee around and catching him with a backbreaker before tossing him over and out. Back inside, Dijak remains in control until Lee ducks him in the corner and he goes crashing. Lee uses his speed to avoid shots and then throws rights and lefts of his own to back him into the corner. Lee takes three attempts but gets a German for two that the crowd pops for. Lee keeps it up and adds a cartwheel plancha to the outside. Back in, his acrobatics see Dijah catch him in Feast Your Eyes position only for Lee to counter with a Poison Rana. A Small Package Driver of sorts gets him a very close two count. Dijak catches him with a sitout chokeslam for two and then goes for a modified Crossface Chicken Wing. Lee starts to fade but nearly makes it to the ropes. He then turns Feast Your Eyes into a school boy for two and counters another move into a superkick. Lee survives a huge big boot and superkick but then takes a massive lariat. He also kicks out of that. Wes Lee busts out a great counter that plans Dijak on a super rana and then hits the Spiral Tap that somehow only gets two. Dijak its Lee in a chair and holds him in position with a broom, leaving him open for a superkick. He goes for a moonsault but Tony D’Angelo shows up and pushes Lee out of the way, taking the move himself. That little distraction allows Lee to hit him with a superkick and cartwheel into a backflip kick to retain.

Winner in 16:59 – Wes Lee

Of note, Dijak’s finger looked broken at the end of the match

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter [c] vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James

Kayden starts by getting one up on James and taunting her before spanking Brooks. Kayden takes down James, tags Katana and we get a flurry of quick tandem offense from them for two. James and Henley miscommunicate on a spot and that’s part of the story. They’re uneasy partners while Chance and Carter are best friends. The champs hit a moonsault and leg drop at the same time for two. Chance takes a knee to the back and back suplex that turns the tide. The challengers work well enough to isolate Chance for a bit until she makes a blind tag to Kayden who comes in hot. That includes a dropkick/splash on both opponents. She hits a running dropkick to the outside and tagged Chance before launching her onto both ladies outside. The challengers turn it around again and James gets her knees up on an assisted wheelbarrow moonsault. Springboard Blockbuster by Henley and a tandem Michinoku Driver hit but Carter breaks up the pin. Carter hits a leaping cutter from the apron, taking out James. That helps leave Henley alone for a super rana by Chance off of Carter’s shoulders that somehow gets two. Chance gets knocked outside before Carter gets beaten by a Henley rollup as James holds Carter’s legs down.

Winners in 9:18 – Fallon Henley and Kiana James

Two Out of Three Falls Match: Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes

One of my favorite stipulation types. We got some mat wrestling to start as neither guy wanted to make the first mistake. The opening exchange is played as them being evenly matched and similar with Hayes being something of a younger Apollo. Hayes counters a corner slingshot but his dive eats a dropkick and Apollo gains control. Hayes eats a German but escapes the trip and sends Apollo to the apron. Outside, Trick steps in between them. That distraction doesn’t do much as Crews sees Hayes coming and the camera messes the spot up. Apollo with a clothesline and moonsault off the apron. He gets two inside and Trick grabs a chair but only to sit on it. Hayes turns the tide soon after and starts to wear down Apollo. Hayes looks like he’s struggling to breathe as if his ribs /chest is damaged. He lays out Apollo with a clothlesine but Apollo fires up with several moves in a row. Both men trade corner splashes and Hayes eats a leaping kick. Crews gets two on a deadlift superplex and we still don’t have a fall. Even on big offense, Hayes can’t keep Crews down. He turns a suplex into a cutter again for two but goes straight into a crossface. Crews taps just shy of the 16 minute mark to fall behind 1-0. Crews looks down but hits three Germans and a standing Shooting Star Press for two. Crews hits a ridiculous blockbuster DDT that also only gets two. Both take a spill outside and Hayes tries for a countout win but Crews beats the count. Apollo is annoyed at Hayes wanting the easy way out. He hits a jumping knee and they go into a series of counters before Hayes hits a Codebreaker only to get caught with a DVD. Trick tries to get involved butt Dabba Kato cuts him off and high fives Apollo. Hayes gets in a shot and wins with Nothing by Net.

Winner in 23:30 – Carmelo Hayes

Post-match, Dabba Kato helps Apollo up only to headbutt him down.

Brooks, Jensen, Henley, and James celebrate the title win.

NXT Tag Team Championship: The New Day [c] vs. Chase U vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly