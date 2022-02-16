Join 411’s Live NXT Vengeance Day Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello NXT viewers! It’s Tuesday, and the day after Valentine’s Day. And since we all know the day after Valentine’s Day we seek revenge, it’s time for NXT Vengeance Day! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight we have a stacked card that includes most of NXT’s titles on the line! Bron Breakker will defend the NXT Championship against Santos Escobar, while Carmelo Hayes puts his North American Title on the line against Cameron Grimes. Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta will have a shot at Toxic Attraction’s NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles as well. Plus we have Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo in a Weaponized Steel Cage and MSK battling the Creed Brothers in the men’s Dusty Cup Finals. That’s a lot of big matches, so hopefully it’ll be a great show.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We start off with Mandy Rose lounging by the pool texting with Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne about the card. Mandy is impressed with Carmelo Hayes, and the girls think there will be a new NXT Champion tonight. “Happy Vengeance Day, bitches,” says Mandy.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center, and we’re launching right into the WEAPONIZED Steel Cage Match. Tony D’Angelo arrives in a car, which is possibly stolen? Wade Barrett doesn’t think so.

Weaponized Steel Cage Match

Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

Dunne enzuigiri’s Tony’s head off right off the bat and tosses him into the cage wall a couple of times, before grabbing a chair and cracking it over his back. He does it again, hard enough to break the chair! Dunne grabbs a garbage can but Tony tackles him, then hits a Falcon Arrow onto the garbage can.

D’Angelo pulls some weapons down and then grabs a kendo stick, slamming it down on Dunne. He tosses it away and goes in for the tool box, but Dunne slams the lid on Tony’s hands and then stomps on it! He grabs a socket wrench and bends Tony’s finger back! Stomp right on the elbow, and he goes for the cricket bat but D’Angelo sprays Dunne with a fire extinguisher and goes up top to beat on Dunne. He lifts Dunne up and puts him on the cage, going for a SUPERPLEX FROM THE CAGE TOP! Cover for two.

D’Angelo goes into the toolbox and comes out with zipties, which he uses to cuff Dunne’s hands behind his back. Tony stomps on Dunne and talks trash, then lays in some firsts. He goes back to the box and gets a claw hammer, wrenching on Dunne’s mouth! Tony picks Dunne up and eats a headbutt, then a kneelift on a charging D’Angelo. He leaps onto D’Angelo with a triangle leg choke, but D’Angelo picks him up for a powerbomb. DDT by Tony and cover for two.

Tony picks Dunne up and puts him in powerbomb position, but Dunne counters into a guillotine choke while in the cuffs! Tony manages to get the pliers from the box and cuts himself free, freeing Pete’s hands. Dunne grabs Tony’s hands but is thrown into the cage.

D’Angelo goes up and gets the crowbar, but Dunne with a shot to him and he grabs him…running powerbomb into the set-up table! Cover for a nearfall. Dunne is now up and he goes for the cricket bat as Tony grabs the crowbay — Dunne steps on the crowbar and jumps on Tony’s hands — BITTER END. Cover for two and a half, but D’Angelo kicks out.

Dunne grabs the crowbar and lies in wait — he charges in but Tony with a lowblow! Fuggedaboutit and a cover for a nearfall. Both men slow to get up now, D’Angelo crawls for his crowbar while Dunne gets another one! Dunne with a shot to Tony’s gut, then another to the back of the head! Bitter End and that will do it.