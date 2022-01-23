Join 411’s Live The WRLD on GCW Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here with ya for Game Changer Wrestling’s big debut at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. It’s certainly the biggest non-WrestleMania weekend show in the history of the company, so it seems like the perfect time for somebody like me to check out what GCW is all about.

Just as a warning: There’s a good chance I won’t get everything that happens here, as I don’t know all the characters and the storylines. Fortunately this show is pretty heavy on people I’ve seen before. There might be a thing or two on this show that I don’t know about, and I’ll just say in advance that some of the more hardcore aspects might not be my cup of tea. Nevertheless, I feel it’s important to give promotions I’m not familiar with that are doing big things a chance. It’d be rude to just dismiss groups out of hand as outlaw mud shows, especially when the whole pro wrestling business is a bit of an outlaw mud show to outsiders. Who am I to judge without at least giving something a chance?

Hence, we’re here tonight. Let’s have some fun!