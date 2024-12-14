Join 411’s Live TNA Final Resolution 2024 Coverage

Good evening, friends, and welcome to 411’s live Friday night coverage! It’s Theo Sambus on hand here to take you through TNA’s last PPV of 2024.

As of earlier today, we’ve heard rumors of who may be returning to the Knockouts division, possibly as soon as tonight’s event, so brace for that potential storm. Outside of that buzz, the show has a couple of potential standouts in Moose vs Kushida, and the ‘this-COULD-actually-be-awesome’ four-way between Joe Hendry, Steve Maclin, Mike Santana and Josh Alexander. Alongside all that we have our main event of Nic Nemeth vs AJ Francis…which I can’t say I’m especially stoked for, but I’ll happily approach it with an open mind.

I’m sure there’s a ton of TNA I need to catch up on from 2024, so drop some recommendations in the comments below – TNA matches of the year, hit me with them! In the meantime, let’s head down to Center Stage…

Location: Atlanta, GA

Venue: Center Stage

Commentary: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

[Countdown to Final Resolution]

Leon Slater vs JDC

JDC thrusts his loins at Slater off a shoulder block, and Slater returns the favor. Tijeras, JDC spills to the outside and receives an over-the-post tope con hilo. Slater goes up top again but JDC pulls him hard to the canvas by the arm. Running uppercuts and a side Russian legsweep, cover for 2. Curtis catches Slater off the buckles and hits a Falcon Arrow for 2. Leaping leg lariat from Slater has both men on the canvas. Dropkick by Slater, kip up, top rope crossbody gets 2. JDC sweeps the legs, follows up with a tornado DDT and gets a 2 count. They fight on the buckles, and Slater hits a leaping enziguri, sending JDC crashing from the top rope to the floor. Over-the-post somersault plancha from Slater! Back in the ring, the Swanton 450 misses, JDC rolls him up and gets the feet on the ropes for a cheap 1, 2, 3.

Winner: JDC

Time: 7:04

Rating: **3/4 – Decent sprint to kick us off, with Slater showing off his athletic prowess, and JDC grounding his offense. Cheap win for JDC, but it works.

*Hammerstone has apparently received an injury and is unable to compete tonight. Jake Something is here to talk about a replacement. Jake says does he look like he needs help? He can do anything on his own, that’s where he thrives. “Here’s an answer, and it’s a statement…what’s my name?” That’s…that’s not a statement, Jake.

Jonathan Gresham vs Frankie Kazarian

This looks good on paper! Kazarian wants to remind everyone that he is the king of TNA, and he cheapshots Gresham early on. Gresham vaguely gets an octopus hold in the ropes, although it looks…weird. Crossbody from Gresham connects and gets a 2 count. Leg drop across the back of the neck by Kaz, followed by a lariat. Vertical suplex by Kazarian, and he wants the ref to raise his hand in victory already. Back suplex, pin attempt but Gresham bridges out. Rollup gets 2, Gresham avoids another suplex, tries to get a bridging pin but Kazarian locks in a chicken wing. Gresham works out of it, octopus hold applied, and Gresham adds insult to injury, hammering fists down on the neck and shoulder. Kazarian eventually rolls through into the ropes to break it.

Slingshot cutter from Kazarian! 1, 2, no. Kazarian looks for another chicken wing but Gresham prevents it, crossbody, Kazarian rolls through and gets the feet on the ropes! 1, 2, no. Thumb to the eye, chicken wing locked in…Gresham has to tap.

Winner: Frankie Kazarian

Time: 9:11

Rating: *** – Gresham wasn’t as crisp as he usually is, but this gave us some good back and forth, and it’s a pretty high calibur affair to have on the pre-show.

[MAIN SHOW]

[TNA X Division Championship] Moose (c) vs Kushida

Kushida goes for the legs as the bell rings but Moose gets him the corner and lays in the chops. Hard whip into the opposite corner, Moose misses a shoulder charge and Kushida immediately starts targetting that arm. Moose is sent to the floor, but catches Kushida on a hurracanrana attempt and tosses him head and shoulder first into the steel steps. Apron powerbomb! Moose ain’t playing around tonight.

The ref is about to count Kushida out, getting up to 9…but Moose stops him! He wants to inflict more punishment. Moose takes a run up around the ring, but Kushida evades at the last moment and Moose goes crashing into the steel steps. Kushida stands on the steps and drives the left arm into them with a single arm divorce court. Back in the ring, a spin kick to the arm connects. Go to Hell from Moose, 1, 2, no. Moose tries for a powerbomb but the arm is preventing him from lifting Kushida. Handspring kick to the arm, palm strike in the corner but Moose catches him with a uranage, 1, 2, no. Moose talks trash and slaps Kushida in the face, but Kushida is right back up! Overhand wristlock into the hoverboard lock, but Moose works out of it. Flatliner into the middle buckle, tornado DDT and the Back to the Future! 1, 2, NO. That was slick.

Kushida continues to kick the arm while Moose tries to rally with just the one good arm. Tanaka punch from Kushida, headbutt by Moose. Moose runs up the ropes, dives off but Kushida catches him with the Hoverboard lock! Center of the ring! Moose is close to tapping…but makes it to the ropes. Moose charges, Kushida with a rollup for 2. Enziguri, handspring but Moose catches him with a dropkick. SPEAR! 1, 2, 3.

Winner and STILL TNA X Division Champion: Moose

Time: 10:52

Rating: ***3/4 – Kushida looked ‘intelligent’ in this one, spotting a weakness in Moose’s arm and focusing his offense there. That helped make this a smarter big man-little man contest, with excellent limbwork peppered throughout. I dug this.

*Gia Miller is with First Class – KC Navarro and AJ Francis. KC says people don’t believe in AJ Francis, but tonight everyone will. They are all about the money, but later on they will be all about the gold. AJ says he’s worked his entire career for this moment. He’s going to become World champion tonight and slam Nemeth through the TNA logo in the ring. He’s the biggest, baddest man walking and talking. The world is his, and everything in it.

The Rascalz vs PCO and Sami Callihan vs Jake Something

As we learnt earlier, Hammerstone is injured, so Jake Something has opted to go it alone in this one. Callihan and Wentz begin this one, with Callihan firing off a misdirection lariat to take down Wentz. Something tags himself in, Wentz hits a flurry of strikes and tijeras takedown, but Something swipes away the dropkick attempt. Miguel in, Something avoids the double team at first but the Rascalz work together to take him down. PCO tags in, Rascalz kick him down to his knees, but he’s up again and levels them with a double clothesline.

Callihan in, flapjacks Miguel into the top rope and hits an Air Raid Crash for 2. Callihan uses PCO as a battering ram in the corner on Miguel. Backbreaker from PCO, followed by a legdrop. Miguel fights back, they mistime a miscue spot so PCO and Callihan appear to clothesline each other for no reason. Something and Wentz fight on the ramp, Something tries to powerbomb Wentz but Wentz hurracanranas him into the ring. Wentz sweeps the legs and hits a German on Something! Rascalz double team Something in the corner, Miguel gets an assisted crucifix bomb for 2. Superkick and a dive from Miguel, Callihan is the only one up now. Callihan tosses Wentz to the outside and is thinking of diving himself. No, he directs PCO to the top rope. PCO climbs…PCOSAULT TO THE FLOOR! Madness. Stunner by Callihan on Something, but an enziguri catches him offguard. SSP from Wentz, Something with a powerbomb, and a powerbomb to Miguel on top of Wentz too. Powerbomb to Callihan! Powerbomb to PCO? Something nails it! But PCO sits right back up. PCO and Jake go back and forth on strikes, then PCO gets him in position for a reverse DDT and Miguel dives in. Wentz nails the UFO cutter too. Spinebuster by Miguel on Something, assisted double stomp. 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Rascalz

Time: 11:03

Rating: **3/4 – When PCO and Callihan were in control, this ground to a halt, and coupled with some miscues it didn’t get off to the best start. They rallied with all the chaos in the closing minutes though with some pretty fun spots.

The lights go out post-match and we get the ’23’ deal. The lights come back on, but there’s no sign of whoever 23 may be. PCO and Callihan exit the ring and head to the back.

*Eric Young appears to speak with Steve Maclin, giving him a pep talk for the four-way tonight. Young sees him as World champion in the future, and he has his back. Maclin says he’s got this.