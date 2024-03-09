Join 411’s Live TNA Sacrifice Coverage

Sacrifice 2024

Date: March 8, 2024

Location: St. Clair College, Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Commentators: Matthew Rehwoldt, Tom Hannifan

We are two weeks removed from No Surrender and that means it is time for another monthly special event. In this case we are back in Canada with a Canadian getting a shot at the World Title, as Eric Young challenges Moose. Other than that, there are some tensions in the Motor City Machine Guns but Alex Shelley will team with Chris Sabin and Kushida against Mustafa Ali and the Grizzled Young Veterans anyway. Let’s get to it.

Pre-Show: Digital Media Title: Joe Hendry vs. Crazzy Steve

Hendry, a replacement for Laredo Kid (travel issues), is challenging. Before the match Hendry talks about how Steve has not always been crazy. At various points he has been (and yes he has funny photos): a baby, lazy and obsessed with the 80s. What matters is that Hendry is here to win the title but cue AJ Francis to sit in on commentary. Hendry dodges and poses a bit to start, only to get caught in the corner where Steve can stomp away.

Back up and Hendry hits the fall away slam but Steve’s hangman’s neckbreaker gets two. A powerbomb and discus lariat drop Steve but the Standing Ovation is broken up with an elbow to the back of the head. Hold on though as Steve is favoring his knee, which is enough for Francis to post Hendry. Belladonna’s Kiss retains the title at 4:01.

Rating: C. This was just a way to move Hendry vs. Francis forward as Francis is going to have to get in the ring at some point. For now though, it’s a way to give Hendry something to be angry about, which should set up their match rather well. Steve has lost a bit of steam but he still works as the villain that no one can quite figure out. It should be a fairly big deal when someone beats him and someone needs to be built up for that role.

Pre-Show: Rascalz vs. Speedball Mountain

Miguel is quickly sent outside, leaving Mountain to chop both of the Rascalz down at once. Seven DDT’s Wentz, setting up some raining punches (rights for Bailey, lefts for Seven) in opposite corners. With that broken up, a chop block brings Seven down though and Miguel starts in on the bad knee. Miguel grabs a DDT onto the leg and the Rascalz follow it up with a double DDT on both legs.

Seven is back up with a left hand into a dragon suplex though and the tag brings in Bailey to clean house. The bouncing kicks sent Wentz outside and he kicks Miguel down, only to miss the running shooting star press. Bailey is fine enough to stack the Rascalz up for a standing moonsault double knees. Wentz is knocked outside and it’s Miguel put on top for a superplex from Seven.

Bailey misses the Ultimate Weapon though and Seven knocks him down for two. A Blockbuster/powerbomb combination gets two on Bailey, even with Seven being knocked to the floor. The referee gets dropped, allowing Wentz to spray paint Bailey in the face. Miguel’s faceplant driver gets two with Seven making another save. Wentz spray paints Miguel by mistake, meaning Bailey can kick Miguel into a dragon suplex for the pin at 7:58.

Rating: B-. Good, fast paced match here which would have served rather well as the sole pre-show match. Bailey and Seven are an example of a team who have been thrown together and happen to do fairly well. That’s not a bad thing and it gives them both something to do. If it just happens to work out, why not see what they can do with the whole thing?

The opening video talks about the importance of Sacrifice and looks at the card.

Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin

They argue a lot to start until Maclin elbows him down. The threat of KIA sends Nemeth bailing out to the floor before coming back in to work on the arm. Maclin isn’t having that and sends him shoulder first into the post, followed by a backbreaker for two. Maclin yells at him by saying “COME ON DOLPH! I’M SORRY, NICK!” A hard whip sends Nemeth into the corner, setting up another backbreaker and a knee into Nemeth’s back.

That’s broken up and Nemeth hits an Angle Slam, followed by a neckbreaker for a breather. The nine straight elbows, set up the top rope tenth for two on Maclin. A Fameasser and the KIA are both countered so Maclin backdrops him outside in a heap instead. Back in and Maclin misses the Jarheadbutt, allowing Nemeth to hit the Fameasser for two. Maclin is right back by catching him on top for the Tree of Woe, but the spear misses Nemeth and sends Maclin FLYING into the timekeeper’s table.

It takes Maclin a good while to get back in, where he catches Nemeth with a running knee to the face. One heck of a Tombstone gives Maclin two and KIA connects, only for Nemeth to fall out to the floor…and TNA+ loses its signal. We come back with Maclin hitting his own Danger Zone for two, giving us a loud F*** YOU from Maclin to the crowd. Nemeth is right back with his own KIA for two (swearing not included), followed by a pair of superkicks into the Danger Zone to finish Maclin at 14:28.

Rating: B. This got going to start and while it slowed a bit later on, it was a heck of an opener that made Nemeth feel like a big deal. Fighting from behind and then winning in the end over a former World Champion is something that will make Nemeth feel like a star around here. Well more of a star that is, as he is already one of the biggest names in the company, but now he has a big win under his belt.

We run down the card, which always feels odd for a low level show airing on the company’s streaming service.

The System is ready to win the Tag Team Titles and keep the World Title, because they work.

Tag Team Titles: ABC vs. The System

The System, with Alisha Edwards, is challenging. Myers takes Austin into the corner for a shot to the ribs to start but it’s Bey coming in to help Austin with a kick to the head. Eddie comes in and gets armdragged into an armbar as the System can’t get going to start. The champs stomp away in the corner before sending Eddie outside, with Bey nailing a 619 on the apron. A spear cuts off Austin on the floor though and Alisha cuts off the dive, allowing Eddie to post Bey and take over.

Back in and Myers elbows Bey in the face for two as the fans get behind the champs. It seems to work as Eddie misses a charge in the corner, only to have Myers cut off the tag attempt. The chinlock doesn’t last long as Bey DDT’s his way to freedom and now the tag can bring Austin back in. A running clothesline puts Eddie on the floor and there’s the big dive to drop him again. Back in and the springboard spinning kick to the head gets two on Eddie, followed by a belly to back suplex/top rope elbow combination for the same.

Everything breaks down and Myers knees Austin down, only to get caught with the Art Of Finesse. Hold on though as Alisha offers a distraction so Bey flip dives onto the System instead. Bey is sent outside and it’s the System Overload to Austin, with Bey having to dive back in and make a save. Back up and Austin kicks Myers in the head, setting up a rollup for two on Eddie. Alisha grabs the leg though and the Roster Cut into the Boston Knee Party gives us new champions at 13:18.

Rating: B. Another solid match here and it was the right time to change the titles. ABC is long established as one of the better teams in TNA and having the System get some more gold is the right way to go. The company has a good division and having the System running things for a bit is about as TNA as you can get.

We recap PCO vs. Kon. They’re big and having a fight with no rules.

PCO vs. Kon

No DQ and before PCO comes to the ring, Kon burns off some time by beating up the timekeeper. Kon talks about being a monster and calls out PCO, who happily (I think?) obliges. There are already some trashcans in the ring as the slugout is on to start. PCO runs him over and loads up some chairs next to each other on the floor (the fans, believe it or not, want tables).

As usual, that takes too long and Kon knocks him off the apron and onto said chairs for a nasty crash. They chop it out until PCO manages a ram into a trashcan to take over. There’s the running flip dive through the ropes, with PCO taking a pretty nasty landing on his head. PCO is fine enough to grab a metal sheet (just like Kon) and they trade shots to the head on the way up the ramp.

Kon release Blue Thunder Bombs him onto the stage, followed by a second, with PCO bouncing. PCO is right back with a metal sheet to the head, setting up a chokeslam off the stage and through a table. That means it’s time for more chairs instead of going for a win, allowing Kon to pull himself up. Back in and Kon is planted onto the chairs, setting up the PCOsault onto Kon onto the chairs to give PCO the pin at 8:21.

Rating: B-. This was a rather fun weapons brawl and that’s what it should have been. They knew exactly what they were going to do here and it was pretty much exactly as advertised. PCO having to deal with another monster is a simple use for him and it makes sense for him to go over, as I can’t imagine Kon was going to be the next big thing around here. If he’s sticking around, make him a bodyguard/enforcer and leave it at that.

We look at AJ Francis costing Joe Hendry on the pre-show.

Francis talks about how Hendry is fake but he is real. His goal is to make sure that Hendry never has any success again. Cue Hendry to suggest a fight, with Francis shoving him away. Santino Marella comes in to make the match for Impact.