Join 411’s Live WWE Elimination Chamber Coverage

Welcome to 411’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, Peter Rosenberg, and David Otunga. We start off with a video package for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match followed by a quick interview with Miz & Morrison. We move on to a video package for Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles followed by a video package for Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn.