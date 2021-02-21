Join 411’s Live WWE Elimination Chamber Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Charly Caruso, Booker T, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They announce that Keith Lee is out with injury, so there will be a Fatal 4-Way match between Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, John Morrison, and Elias to name his replacement in the Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship. We head to a video package for the SmackDown Elimination Chamber Match and then join Kayla Braxton backstage with Cesaro. Cesaro says that his performance in the Elimination Chamber will like espresso – a perfect shot.

MVP joins the panel from backstage and says that it doesn’t matter who the third competitor in the United States Championship will be, because Bobby Lashley is the Almighty. The panelists announce that Asuka will be defending the Raw Women’s Championship tonight, but they don’t know who her challenger will be. Sonya Deville then joins the panel to break down the Women’s Tag Team Championship Match. The Street Profits interrupt the discussion to ask Deville when they’ll be getting their rematch for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, but Deville makes it clear that this is not the time for that conversation.



Fatal 4-Way Match to join the United States Championship Match

Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali w/ RETRIBUTION vs. John Morrison vs. Elias



Morrison and Elias double team Ricochet as soon as the bell rings. Morrison goes for a schoolboy pin, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Elias goes after Ali in the corner and then big boots Morrison to the outside. Elias stomps a mudhole in Ricochet in the corner and the connects with a mule kick. Elias sets up Ricochet for an inverted DDT, but Morrison sets up Elias for an inverted DDT, but Ali rolls into a bulldog on Morrison to make it a bulldog / inverted DDT / inverted DDT combo. Elias levels Ali with a knee to the face and makes the cover, but SLAPJACK breaks up the pin. Morrison levels Elias with a springboard kick and hits Ricochet with Moonlight Drive for a two count. Morrison goes for Starship Pain, but Ricochet rolls out of the way. Ricochet fights back with a drop kick to Morrison and follows up with a bridging half-and-half suplex for a two count. Ricochet heads up top and hits a 450 splash onto Ali, but RETRIBUTION pulls Ali out of the ring. Ricochet dives onto T-BAR and MACE, but they catch him in mid-air and throw him into the ring post. Ali climbs back up onto the apron, but Morrison pulls him between the ropes and rolls him up for the three count.

Match Result: John Morrison defeats Mustafa Ali with a rollup pin.

Match Length: 6:58

Slimmer’s Rating: **

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for the Raw Elimination Chamber Match.



Elimination Chamber Match for a Universal Championship Match

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. King Corbin vs. Jey Uso





Daniel Bryan and Cesaro start the match. Cesaro hits the ropes and charges at Bryan, so Bryan goes for a leapfrog, but Cesaro catches Bryan and counters into a backbreaker. Bryan gets back to his feet and goes to work with leg kicks. Cesaro again charges at Bryan, so Bryan back body drop shim over the top rope and into the chamber chains. Cesaro rolls back into the ring, so Bryan heads up top and connects with a missile drop kick. Bryan takes Cesaro up top and goes for a hurricanrana, but Cesaro tries to block and counter into a powerbomb, but Bryan counters the counter and hits the hurricanrana from the top. Cesaro levels Bryan with a clothesline and works over the left leg. Bryan locks in an arm bar, but Cesaro gets his feet under him and lifts Bryan, but Bryan shifts his weight and rolls Cesaro back into the arm bar. Cesaro breaks free and takes control with a delayed vertical suplex. King Corbin enters at #3. Corbin drives Cesaro into the wall of a pod and beats him against the chains. Corbin whips Bryan into the chains and then grinds Bryan’s face into the chains. Corbin tosses Cesaro and Bryan back into the ring. Cesaro hits Corbin and Bryan with running corner uppercuts, but Corbin catches Cesaro with Deep Six. Corbin takes Bryan back to the outside and slams his knee into Zayn’s pod. Corbin drives Bryan’s knee into Uso’s pod and then wrenches it around the ring post. Corbin drags Bryan back into the ring and hits a side slam for a two count. Sami Zayn enters at #4. Zayn holds his pod door closed from the inside so that Corbin can’t get to him. Bryan levels Corbin, and Cesaro gets into Zayn’s pod to drag him out by force. Bryan whips Zayn face-first into the chamber chains. Zayn goes for the Helluva Kick, but Bryan moves out of the way, and Zayn’s leg slams into Owens’ pod. Zayn gets back to his feet and hits Cesaro with a tornado DDT on the outside. Zayn charges at Cesaro, but Cesaro tosses him up to the top of a pod. Cesaro climbs up to the top of the pod with Zayn and brawls with Zayn up top. Zayn flees across the chains, but Cesaro follows him. Cesaro grabs the top of the chamber, kicks Zayn down to the steel, and then does pullups from the top of the chamber. Cesaro heads back down to the ring, levels Corbin with a diving uppercut from the top turnbuckle, hits Corbin with the Swing, and locks in the Sharpshooter to make Corbin submit. King Corbin has been eliminated. Kevin Owens enters at #5. Owens exist his pod, and Zayn tries to convince him they should work together, just like old times. Owens wants no part of it and repeatedly slams Zayn’s face into the pod walls. Owens and Zayn head up top, but Zayn knocks Owens back down to the mat. Zayn goes for a frog splash, but Owens evades and counters with a super kick. Owens delivers corner cannonballs to Cesaro, Bryan, and Zayn in rapid succession. Cesaro catches Zayn with a pop-up European uppercut, but then Bryan levels Cesaro with a running knee, but the Owens hits Bryan with the pop-up powerbomb. Zayn begs Owens for mercy, but instead Owens hits a him with a neck breaker for a two count. Jey Uso enters at #6. Owens slams Uso into the chamber chains and then grind his face into the chains. Owens tosses Uso into an empty pod and knocks the back wall out of the pod. Cesaro drives Zayn into the chains as Owens climbs to the top of a pod. OWENS HITS A MOONSAULT FROM THE TOP OF THE POD ONTO USO, ZAYN, BRYAN, AND CESARO!!! Zayn and Owens head back into the ring, and Owens catches Zayn with a stunner for the three count. Sami Zayn has been eliminated. As Zayn exits the chamber, Uso slams the door on Owens’ arm. Owens is trapped with his arm in the door, so Uso hits a volley of super kicks before rolling Owens back into the ring and hitting a diving splash for the three count. Kevin Owens has been eliminated. Cesaro heads up top and dives at Bryan, but Bryan catches him with a mid-air kick to the midsection. Cesaro tries to fight back with a pop-up European uppercut, but Bryan counters into a backslide pin for a two count. Bryan grabs the arms and stomps on Cesaro’s face, but his knee has definitely taken a lot of damage during the course of the match. Bryan hits a kick to the side of the head and heads to the top, but Cesaro springs up and lands a leaping uppercut to Bryan on the top. Cesaro heads up top and hits a super gut buster from the second rope. Cesaro swings Bryan by his injured leg, but Uso breaks it up with a super kick. Uso heads up top and hits a diving splash onto Cesaro for the three count. Cesaro has been eliminated. Uso heads to the top of a pod and goes for a diving splash from the top of the cage, but Bryan gets his knees up. Bryan connects with a running knee shot and gets the three count to win the match.

Match Result: Daniel Bryan wins the Elimination Chamber Match, last eliminating Jey Uso.

Match Length: 34:70

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼