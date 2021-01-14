wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
January 13, 2021 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart
More Trending Stories
- Bracket Revealed For Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Includes Mystery Team
- Val Venis Briefly Banned By Twitter For Violation of ‘Child Sexual Exploitation Policy’
- Arn Anderson On Gas Station Parking Lot Angle With Erik Watts, Reaction To Watts Being Pushed As Top Star In WCW
- Eric Bischoff On Gruesome Sid Vicious Injury At WCW Sin, Decision To Show Injury On Nitro, Shane Douglas In WCW