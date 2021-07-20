Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT — also known as the place where Karrion Kross DOESN’T get pinned in a squash by a midcard babyface who was on a losing streak and puts their feet on the ropes to win! I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight we have a real big show with fallout from Kross’ attack on Samoa Joe last week, Raquel Gonzalez defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Xia Li, Franky Monet back in action, and more! There’s a lot going on so without further ado, let’s get right into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

PREVIOUSLY ON NXT: Samoa Joe is brought back as an enforcer and can’t lay a hand on anyone unless he’s provoked. He is provoked by Karrion Kross when Kross chokes him out at the end of last week’s show.

* And right off the bat, Joe is coming down to the ring. He does not look happy. Wonder how he’d fare against Jeff Hardy? (Sorry, last joke about that, I promise.) Joe says “Tick tock, tick tock, guess who’s come to smash your clock?” Regal comes out and says this is not what he wanted and Joe knew when he came back what he had in mind. Regal says he can’t call out superstars, and Joe disagrees because he was provoked. Regal gets it but says he entered the ring and got his hands put on as a referee, not management.

Joe is not pleased with the semantics nonsense and says Kross is out of control and needs to be put down. He asks if Regal knew about Kross’ field trip to Raw and says he doesn’t because he’s not in control. Regal says Kross is on his way here and when he arrives, all hell will not break loose and Joe will resolve this peacefully. The crowd chants “Let them fight!” Joe says due to his respect for Regal, he will end this tonight but he can’t promise he’ll end it peacefully. He promises that tonight, someone is going to sleep.

* In a vignette, Xia Li says this is the moment she’s been waiting for and the most important match of her life. She promises to do to Raquel what she did to Mercedes Martinez (please don’t, Xia!) and will be the first Chinese NXT Women’s Champion.

Bobby Fish and Kushida vs. Roderick Strong & Tyler Rust

Fish and Kushida attack Diamond Mine as they come down and they beat up the Mine in the ring before throwing them out, and we’re on break.

Apparently the bell rang during the bell, so I’m starting the clock now. Fish is in control of Strong and lays into him from an elevated position before tagging in Kushida. They work the arms and give a double kick off the ropes, cover for one. Kushida works submissions on Strong’s arms and wraps him up, then drops back to snap the arm. Tag in to Fish but Strong kicks him while down and tags in Rust. Fish and Rust trade blows, Fish in control and lays in knees to the head, snapmare and a springboard senton for two. Kushida tagged in, he gets a font chancery but Rust pushes him back into the corner and tags in Strong, who comes in and goes for a suplex but Kushida fights out and hits a big kick. Kushida ducks a clothesline, goes for an armbar and leaps for a bulldog but Strong catches him and hits a backbreaker. Rust in now, belly-to-back and a cover for one. Rust with a kick to the back and he gets him back to the hostile corner, Strong in for chops to the chest and a headslam into the corner. Big chop and he taunts Kushida before backing off, which gives Kushida an opening to fight back but a double underhook suplex gets two. Sleeperhold from Strong, Kushida back to his feet but Strong gets Rust tagged in and they double team him, Kushida off the ropes but hits a double springboard elbow and tags in Fish! Kicks to Rust and a charge into the corner. He knocks Strong off the apron, back kick to Rust, diving clothesline gets two. Rust fights back but eats knees, Rust gets help from Strong to get leverage and that distracts Fish enough for him to get taken down. Fish to the outside and Strong picks him up, slamming him onto the apron as we’re on break again.

Back from break and Strong is in control of Fish. He tags in Rust and they hit a double knee lift, axe kick from Rust off the ropes for two. Rust tries to wear Fish down, Fish fights back but gets taken down and leg whipped on the mat. Strong back in, Fish kicks Rust but Strong pounces on him and locks in a front headlock. Fish gets to his feet and fights Strong to get to the tag, but Strong slams him down and covers for two. Rust back in for kicks to the chest, then an abdominal stretch with a fishhook. Fish gets free and is fighting back, he gets close to his corner and Rust stops him for a moment but Fish with a big spinebuster! He gets over, tag to both men! Kushida in hot and he hits an atomic drop and hip toss on Strong, kick to the head out of a sunset flip attempt. Kushida with an arm bar bulldog but Strong is able to tag in Rust who hits a gutwrench powerbomb. He goes for a kick, Kushida blocks and hits an enzuigiri. Rust locks in an ankle lock but Kushida reverses and they trade shots, Rust with a spinning slam and cover but Fish breaks it up. Fish and Strong to the outside, Kushida up top for a knee to the elbow. Kick to the leg, Kushida off the ropes and a Hoverboard Lock! Rust taps!

Winner: Bobby Fish and Kushida (15:23)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Great match that started us off, hurt only by the two commercial breaks. Don’t know we want Diamond Mine losing this quickly but it was great work in the ring by all involved.

* Earlier today, Knight arrives with Grimes driving and is pissed he didn’t pay attention to the GPS. Grimes is a chatty sumbitch and Knight isn’t happy about it. Grimes is getting all the luggage when Drake Maverick shows up to help. Knight tells him not to help and Drake says it looks like he needs it. Knight says they’re going to have a match and Maverick is good with that.