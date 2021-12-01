Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome, wrestling fans, to another Tuesday night! We all know what that means — it’s time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and tonight NXT makes the final push toward this weekend’s NXT: WarGames show. We’ll learn who gets the advantage in both the men’s and women’s WarGames matches via ladder matches, while elsewhere Cameron Grimes will battle Andre Chase and a tag team title shot will be on the line between the teams of Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner and Legado del Fantasma. NXT has a pretty good WarGames card set up, all they have to do tonight is really sell the show.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and the two WarGames teams are making their way to the ring. They stop on the stage and cofnront each other, and it turns into a full-on brawl! Utter chaos as the referees come out to separate the competitors, and Dakota Kai hits Kay Lee Ray with a ladder! She throws Ray into the ladder and rolls her into the ring as the match stars with a KLR kick.

Ladder Match for WarGames Advantage

Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray

Kai to the outside, and Ray leaps over the ropes to dive onto Kai! Ray grabs the ladder but Kai is up and has the other end. They pull at it and then Ray pushes it into Kai, slamming her into the apron, and then superkicks her!

KLR goes for the KLR Bomb, but Kai gets out of it and nails Ray — to no effect! Kai runs into the ring and out the other side, Ray chases after and gets caught by Kai. Sister Abibail head-first ONTO THE STEPS! Kai sets up a ladder against the apron and back-kicks Ray, then picks her up and sends her toward the steps BUT KLR REVERSES! Kai slams back-first into the steps!

Ray gets the ladder into the ring and enters, she grabs the ladder but Kai is back up and grabs the other end, pulling it out. So Ray dives THROUGH the ropes and sends Kai into the booth! Front suplex onto the ladder! Ray slides the ladder back in and enters the ring, Kai is trying to get up as Ray sets up the ladder in the center of the ring. She climbs up, but Kai catches her and pulls her down for a pump kick. Kai throws her into the turnbuckle and climbs up, reaching for the ladder, but Ray pulls her down and decks her.

KLR tries to whip Kai into the ladder but Kai reverses. Ray whipped into the corner and Kai with a charging kick to the head! Kai sets the ladder back up, Ray grabs her but gets kicked and then carried to the corner to be slammed in. Kai with a boot choke and KLR crawls out, she gets hit with a shot to the head and then a could forearms to the back. KLR pushes Kai off and manages to hit a front suplex for a breather.

Ray climbs up top, but Kai with a big pump kick to Ray’s head! Ray is hung out on the outside, Kai goes up top and leaps for a DOUBLE STOMP onto Ray! And we’re on PIP break.

Back from PIP break and Kai is wrapping Ray’s leg around the ropes to work it over. Ray ends up slipping out to the outside, and Kai stalks her. She goes in, but KLR grabs her and hits the KLR Bomb onto the booth! Ray back in and she sets up the ladder, she limps her way up toward the top but Kai is climbing up the other side! They do the traditional trading shots at the top of the ladder, and Kai sends Ray face-first into the top!

KLR falls off, Kai struggles to get the briefcase and Ray reaches for the briefcase but Ray grabs her. Kai leaps off onto Ray! She’s back up and slowly climbs toward the top, she’s reaching out, but Ray got her foot! She tangles Kai’s feet in the ladder and slams her backwards into it! Ray tries to climp up over an upside down Kai but Kai grabs her — KICK TO KAI! Ray climbs up, she gets the briefcase, and it’s over!

Winner: Kay Lee Ray (14:07)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: Hell of a match by these two to start NXT off very hot. It wasn’t a PPV-level ladder match but it definitely stands out in terms of TV matches and set tonight’s bar high.

* We get a recap of Cameron Grimes calling for a hair vs. hair match at WarGames from last week, Hudson accepting, and Grimes telling Chase to go to hell after he tried to mock Grimes. We then get a video of Chase from Twitter where he said that behavior won’t be tolerated which sets up tonight’s match.

* The Grizzled Young Veterans sneak into the backstage area and Gibson goes to pick a locker’s lock when Ikemen Jiro shows up. Gibson and Drake try to shush him but KUSHIDA shows up. There’s a whole lot of SHUSHING and Briggs and Jensen show up, causing GYV to run out. They look annoyed.

Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase

Grimes starts off by grabbing the leg, which Chase turns into a headlock before getting tossed to the mat. Fist by Grimes and a kick before he sends Andre into the corner. Irish whip, they go into the ropes a bit before Chase takes Grimes down and hits a neckbreaker for two.

Chase in control now, he hits a could forearms to the back and whips Grimes into the corner. Grimes back out and gets thrown headfirst into the turnbuckle, falling down. Chase them lays in several stomps that apparently spells “Chase.” Bodyslam but Grimes slides out, Chase into the ropes and caught with a rana. Grimes runs over Chase a couple of times and splashes him in the corner. He goes up top, Chase gets to his feet and Grimes back down, he hits the Cave-In for three.

Winner: Cameron Grimes (2:31)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: The squash it needed to be.

After the match, Hudson appears at the podium spot and congratulates Grimes on his last match with a full head of hair. he then shows off some composited photos of Grimes with new haircuts including the Karen ‘do, long on just one side, and a bowl cut and mustache. He says there’s probably a lot of people like that where Grimes comes from, and then shows one more slide with Grimes completely bald. Hudson says the internet says his haircut just made Grimes more handsome, so he’s gonna make him completely bald and give him a reason to cry.

Grimes rolls out of the ring and grabs Chase, he rolls him back in and gets clippers from other the ring. He goes after Chase but one of his students pulls him out. Grimes says at WarGames, he’s shaving Duke bald. Hudson isn’t laughing as much now.

* The voting is revealed for the man’s WarGames advantage ladder match tonight for the babyfaces, and it’s Johnny Gargano. We’ll find out who is on team NXT 2.0 next.

* We get a vignette for Edris Enofe who talks about how the doubters where there when he grew up wanting him to fail. He spent five years in the military and found the same doubters when he returned. He says Solo Sikoa, his opponent tonight, is not that different and he will prove his doubters wrong tonight.

* Alicia Taylor is in the ring with Team NXT 2.0 and tells them Gargano is in the WarGamesa advantage ladder match tonight and asks them how they feel about WarGames. Hayes tries to speak but stops due to the chants, then starts up and says they are the future of NXT and the dream team. He says that as far as Johnny Wrestling goes, he’s done it all in NXT and had all the big moments. He’s not telling Gargano to share, he’s saying “Run me my plate.” Because when he shoots he doesn’t miss.

Waller then speaks up and says the old guard wants them to carry their bags, but they put it on social media because that’s how they do it. He says that LA Knight is just an older version of him. Breakker speaks up and says that Ciampa keeps calling him a puppy and that he touts his experience over Breakker, but he says they’re going to beat the old guard at WarGames and then he’s coming for the NXT Championship.

D’Angelo makes a crack about gold and says that there are four potholes on the road and they’re going to fill it. Taylor says it’s time to reveal who the NXT Universe picked to represent Team NXT 2.0. It’s Bron Breakker. Breakker says he’ll gladly fight —

And here’s Gargano! He says the NXT kids live in a unicorn-filled fantasy land, and how they say they’re going to beat the guys who put NXT on the map. But if it wasn’t for guys like him, they wouldn’t have a ring to stand in. But Breakker gets his opportunity tonight, the “Big Bad Booty Nephew himself!” He says he’s out here all by himself — and we have a Booty Nephew chant. Gargano says show these people he’s not just a Booty Nephew; he’s a man. He tells him to leave his team behind tonight and give the people what they want: Breakker vs. Gargano one-on-one. Breakker is down with it.

* McKenzie is backstage with Legado and asks them about their match with O’Reilly and Wagner tonight. Wilde says they’ve beat them before and will do it tonight. Mendoza says there will be no excuses, and Escobar says go out there and pick up the win. Elektra Lopez says after WarGames, Legado will be draped in gold.