Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and we have a RETURN OF THE WEDNESDAY NI–err, Tuesday Nighr War! Not really, because the idea of a “War” is stupid tribalistic grasping at nostalgia, but you know how that is. Anyway, tonight’s episode of NXT is a bit stacked as we head into Halloween Havoc this weekend. The O.C. are set to join Cameron Grimes in battle against The Schism, while Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez will face Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade respective in “Pick Your Poison” matches before their clash on Saturday. We’ll also see Oro Mensah & Wes Lee team up against Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes, Alba Fyre take on Sonya Deville, Stacks vs. an opponent of Tony D’Angelo’s choosing and Kevin Owens appearing to moderate a segment with Bron Breakker, JD McDonagh, and Ilja Dragunov. That’s a lot to get into, and hopefully it will lead to a fun show tonight.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center — and HERE COMES THE JUDGMENT DAY! All four members are here tonight for Rhea’s match with Roxanne Perez.

Pick Your Poison Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

They circle a bit to start and man, the size differential is high. Lockup and Rhea sends Roxy through the ropes to the outside. She’s back in as the crowd chants “Rhea’s Gonna Kill You!” and Roxy with a waistlock, but she gets thrown off. Wristlock by Roxy, Rhea picks her up but she slides down maintaining the hold. Rhea grabs her by the head, sends her into the ropes and Roxy with a spinning rana attempt but Rhea stays up. A couple of big shots by Roxy but Rhea just clotheslines her down.

Rhea slams Roxy back into the corner and drives her shoulder into the gut. Roxy tries to fight back but gets knocked to the ground. Rhea picks her up and throws her into the ropes, nailing her in the kidneys on the bounce off. She does it again against the adjacent rope, and then goes for a third but Roxy comes off with a few shots before she gets kicked down. Roxy goes up on Rhea’s shoulders and turns it around to rana Rhea out of the ring! Roxy goes for a dive, Rhea moves but Roxy slides out and nails her. Rana attempt off the apron but Rhea catches her, puts her on her shoulders and slams her face-first into the apron as we go to PIP break!

We’re back from break and Ripley has Roxy in a bodyscissors. Roxy pushes Rhea’s shoulders to the mat for two, and Rhea responds by just beating on the back of Roxy’s head. She talks trash to Roxy and holds her on the mat, going for a stomp but Roxy misses. Rhea charges in but gets drop toe-held, Roxy now with kicks and a couple of Euro uppercuts. She tries to whip Rhea but that gets blocked, she goes into the ropes and spins over Roxy into a submission. Rhea blocks it but Roxy with a jawbreaker.

Charging Euro uppercut, she goes in again and Rhea moves. Rhea charges in but Roxy moves and Rhea hits her shoulder on the apron, going out of the ring. Roxy dives on Rhea! Rhea rolled in, Roxy goes up top but Rhea decks her. Chop to the chest, Rhea goes up to the second rope and beats on Roxy, then goes for a superplex but Roxy battles free and slides down! She climbs up, super hurricanrana! Cover for two.

Roxy with forearms to Ripley, a dropkick to send her into the corner. Roxy charges in but gets caught, picked up and slammed face-first into the mat. Cover for two. Riptide but Roxy slides down the back, Pop Rocks but Rhea escapes. Roxy is distracted by Dominik, she turns around and gets nailed by Ripley. The Riptide finishes it.

Winner: Rhea Ripley (12:46)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very solid match to start us off. Ripley was always gonna win, but Roxy acquitted herself very well and played the underdog babyface role well. Good stuff all around.

* The O.C. is backstage with Grimes and Anderson says The Schism is serious business. Grimes says the Schism have been given him trouble but he has the hottest tag team on his side. Gallows asks why they accepted his offer; Grimes says it’s because he has ALL THAT PAPER! Anderson say they love the paper, but more importantly they want to go TO THE MOON!

* Stacks and a crutch-using Tony D come out. Tony says tonight is a big night, and Stacks is ready to throw down. He says Stacks is looking strong and tells Stacks to help him into the ring. Tony says before he introduces Stacks’ opponent, remember this match is about earning respect. Stacks says he’s ready, and Tony introduces — the opponent when they come back from break.

* We’re back and Grasyon Waller is asked by McKenzie about his match with Apollo Crews. Waller says the tricks end at Halloween Havoc and he beat him before. He says he blinded Crews with his star power and he’s going to make sure Crews is out of NXT. Suddenly, Chucky appears on the screen and tells Waller to shut his mouth and listen. The match is a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match. Chucky tells Waller not to fear the Wheel; it’s his friend to the end! Waller is freaked out and jets.

* Tony is ready to announce Stacks’ opponent — SHINSUKE NAKAMURA IS HERE! That fucking theme song never gets old, I tell you.

Stacks vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Stacks opens up with a kick to Nakamura and a shot to the head, followed by a headlock. Nakamura sends Stacks into the ropes for a kneelift and axe kick to the back of the head. Nakamura chokes Stacks against the ropes and snaps him down, cover for two.

Nakamura with a front suplex and a knee to the side, followed by a couple more. Kicks to the thigh and now to the face, he knocks Stacks down and soaks in some cheers before going for one more kick — but Stacks blocks it and fires off with Euro uppercuts. Snapmare and an elbowdrop, cover for two.

Stacks with a headlock, Shinsuke gets up and slides down Stacks back, off the ropes for a flying kick! He blocks a shot and lays in the strikes, enzuigiri to drop Stacks! Nakamura charges in, Stacks gets his feet up but gets spun into the ropes and Nakamure slides through the ropes with a German suplex, cover for two.

Stacks fights out of a sleeperhold and goes for a clothesline but Nakamura flips through into an armbar! Stacks escapes and hits a bit spinning elbow. He comes off the ropes but misses a shot, Nakamure takes him out and then kicks him through the ropes to the floor. Nakamura slides out and shares a look with Tony. He rolls Stacks in and follows — Stacks is saying to bring it and the Kinshasa finishes it.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura (5:22)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Again, the result wasn’t in doubt here. This was the Nakamura show, with Stacks getting to show a little heart here and some offense. Can’t complain too much about this.

Afterward, Tony says Stacks showed guts he didn’t know that he had, and he’s proud of Stacks.

* Nathan Frazer and Axiom are talking about their last match in their Best of Three and Axiom says they brought the best out of each other. Axiom says he’ll be cheering for Frazer in the match.

Robert Stone and Von Wagner come in and Von says too bad you don’t get titles for being internet darlings and their matches will mean nothing because no one is stopping him from winning the title.