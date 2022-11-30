Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving weekend (or for those of you outside of the US, a great regular weekend). NXT is barrelling toward Deadline in a couple of weeks, and tonight we’ll find out who the competitiors will be for the Iron Survivor Match. In addition, Toxic Attraction will face Nikkita Lyons, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance in six-woman tag team action while Dijak makes his in-ring return after attacking Wes Lee last week. And Roxanne Perez will face off with Indi Hartwell. Sounds like a fun show all in all.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and our first match is getting underway.

Roxanne Perez vs. Indi Hartwell

Indi slaps away a handshake to start and locks in a wristlock, which Roxy counters out of. A little counterwrestling into an Irish whip, Roxy twists around Indi for a rana and goes up top, but Indi grabs her onto her shoulders and snake eyes-es her onto the turnbuckle. Irish whip countered into a rollup for one, Indi right back up and slams Roxy in the corner. She charges but Roxy moves and hops on Indi’s back for a sleeper, with Indi yanking her to the mat. Roxy off the ropes, wheelbarrow into a trip for one, dropkick gets two.

Roxy into another sleeper on the mat, Indi stands with Roxy on her back and reaches the ropes where she slams Roxy into the ropes throat first. Roxy takes a breather and Indi takes advantage to knock her to the floor. Ref goes for a ten-count, Roxy in at seven. Indi stomps Roxy and bodyslams her a couple of times, elbowdrop and cover for two.

Roxy goes headfirst into the turnbuckle and gets thrown in the next corner, she puts Roxy in the ropes and kicks her in the head for a kick to the head, cover for two. Another bodyslam, cover for two. She goes for another bodyslam, Roxy floats over and tries to roll her up but Indi sits down for a nearfall. Jawbreaker by Roxy but she gets run over, another two-count.

Short-arm clotheslines by Indi batter Roxy now, she hits a sidewalk slam for two. Rear naked chinlock to wear Roxy down, Roxy gets free but gets her head slammed into the mat. Indi batters Roxy and covers for another two. Indi slaps Roxy, who fires back. Russian legsweep by Roxy countered by Indi with a pick up onto the shoulders, Roxy turns it into an armdrag. She rolls under a big boot but Indi decks her, Roxy comes off the ropes and knocks Indi down, diving dropkick. Uppecut in the corner, Roxy runs out and charges back in to leap onto Indi but gets caught and dropped, cover for two.

Roxy manages to send Indi to the outside and dives onto her. She rolls Indi in and climbs up top — crossbody but Indi rolls through! Roxy manages to turn it into an inside cradle for two and Indi immediately hits a big boot. She charges and Roxy gets an awkward kick, she goes for Pop Rocks and misses the first, then does it a second time for the pin.

Winner: Roxanne Perez (9:06)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was Indi’s best match in a while but one of Roxy’s worst of any length. Indi seems to have regressed in recent months and I don’t know what she needs to turn it around, but it’s starting to get concerning. Right person won either way..

* Shawn Michaels sits down with Road Dogg, X-Pac, Alundra Blayze, and

* Andre Chase is complaining about the spelling in a paper when Thea and Duke come up. Duke says last week he booted the only man he’s ever looked up to before, and says that Kit Wilson moved and he couldn’t stop. He says he’s been gathering a list of signatures from the student body that say he deserves to be in the Iron Survivor’s match. Grayson Waller walks up and says Duke’s been playing Andre. He says Grayson won’t be in the match and Thea loses her mind. Andre says he’ll whip Grayson’s ass, but Duke says he’ll take care of it.

Dijak vs. Dante Chen

Dijak and Chen lock up, Dijak turns Chen around and slams him down. He grabs Chen by the throat and picks him up, Chen fights back but gets shoved over the ropes to the outside. Dijak follows out, Chen pushes Dijak into the apron and tries to roll in but Dijak catches his leg. Chen with kicks to Dijak’s head, he comes off the ropes into a sitting choke slam. Mounted punches batter Chen, ref backs him off. Dijak continues to batter Chen, sending him into the corner for back elbows. He launches Chen out of the corner.

Dijak beats on Chen in the corner, then wrenches the arm. Chen with a back elbow and he floats over on a back suplex, Chen battling back and hits a big fist — kick off the ropes. Chen is bleeding from the mouth and Dijak kicks his head off. Read naked choke into a really ugly GTS for three.

Winner: Dijak (3:48)

Rating: **

Thoughts: A standard squash match with some not great moments. Not much more to say.

After the match, Dijak says that was an example of Hard Justice, unrelenting. He says look into his eyes; the only thing we’ll see is infliction of suffering. NXT is a refuge but not for him. He didn’t come here to reinvigorate but to crush a soft society. Wes Lee, Bron Breakker, makes no difference to him. They’re all nameless, faceless men who will be brought to justice — his justice.

* Earlier today, JD McDonagh told Ivy Nile that the Creeds are no match for Indus Sher. The Creeds come in and JD says it’s silly that the Creeds are challenging Veer and Sanga. Brutus says he’ll win fair, and JD says it’s not a matter of wrestling; they can’t win fairly. JD talks bone density and says it’s science. He’s just saying it’s impossible, and Julius says that word isn’t in their vocabulary so get out.

* Shawn thanks the HOFers for coming to help pick names. He wants to find the five stars with the best overall year in NXT — not from wins & losses or analytics. Road Dogg says that he’s glad it’s not for that. Waltman says he’s had his eye on a few people. Molly says she keeps forgetting that so many of them have a short time in the business, and Blayze says that the talent is ridiculous.

Road Dogg says on top of his list for the men is Carmelo Hayes. They all agree. Waltman says he’s gotta be a heat magnet, which Shawn would know about. Blayze suggests Tony D’Angelo, and Molly asks about his injury status but he’s still a couple weeks away. Road Dogg says maybe it’s not his time and Shawn says Tony turns down nothing, but they have to protect the talent.

Waltman suggests JD McDonagh. Road Dogg says he creeps him out, but he can go. Michaels says he’s in the zone and a creep, but a surgeon in the ring. Blayze loves that he’s old school. Molly Holly suggests Gacy. Road Dogg loves his message. Blayze says it’s time for the audience to know who Gacy is. Road Dogg suggests Von Wagner that doesn’t seem to go over well. He and X-Pac agree on Axiom, but he may not be cleared. They ask about Grayson Waller and Molly doesn’t like him, but Waltman says he can win it.

HBK asks them to write down the five names they think should be in.

Grayson Waller vs. Duke Hudson

The two circle to start, Waller ducks a punch and taunts Duke. Headlock by Waller, shot into the ropes and gets run over. Duke with a side headlock, Waller grabs the hard to counter it out. Waller is trying to get Duke to pull his hair — which sounds more sexual than I think Waller meant. Duke ends up pulling the hair instinctually and he gets admonished by Chase, with Waller taking control. But Duke out of the corner with a big clothesline, followed by a sidealk slam for two.

Waller with a shoulder to Duke’s gut and leaps in on the apron, Duke nearly goes for the middle rope on a pin attempt but stops short and Waller kicks out. Waller batters Duke and sends him into the corner, then chokes Duke against the ropes for four. Waller has Duke’s headband on, but he takes it off and throws it at Chase. Waller traps Duke’s head and hits some knee strikes, then goes to the middle rope and leaps off for an elbow drop — but Duke moves!

Big fists to DUke on his knees, Duke hulks up and gives the U. He blocks some punches and knocks Waller down, big bodyslam and an overhead belly-to-belly. Jabs to Waller and a Dusty elbow to the head that sends Grayson to the outside. Waller goes out for a charging big boot, Waller moves and Thea almost gets kicked. He nails Waller and says he can stop the kick whenever he needs, which shocks Chase. Duke in the ring and eats a stunner for the pin.

Winner: Grayson Waller (5:19)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Solid match that played into the angle well.

* McKenzie is not happy to be joined by Big Body Javi, who wants to put everything in the past. Christmas is his favorite time of the year and he’s giving the WWE Universe what they need — BIG BODY TUESDAY! He tries to hawk a Big Body Javi baseball bat and says Adam Judge tried to slide into his DMs to buy one. McKenzie corrects him to Aaron Judge and Havi says Adam is his middle name. Javi then tries to hawk a Big Body Pillow, and McKenzie says that’s already trademarked. Javi says that can’t be, he’s been sleeping for five years.

He then tries to marking his cologne, BBC. McKenzie says it smells like rotten eggs and leaves. Axiom walks in and says he’s cleared so they can have their match.

Kiana James vs. Fallon Henley

Kiana shoves Fallon to start and gets knocked down. Lockup to start, Henley backs James into the ropes and they jockey for position. James gets the break in the corner as we go to PIP break right away.