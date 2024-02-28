Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and tonight NXT is just a week away from next Tuesday’s Roadblock episode. With plenty to set up, tonight’s show will see Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes come face-to-face ahead of their NXT Championship match at the show. In addition, Noam Dar will defend the NXT Heritage Cup against one of the No Quarter Catch Crew while Kelani Jordan battles Kiana James. We’ll also see Roxanne Perez take on Jakara Jackson, Von Wagner vs. Lexis King and more. It’s NXT’s return to live shows after last week’s taped episode and the go-home show for Battleground, so we could be looking at a pretty great episode.

* ILja makes his way down to the ring to start the show and gets a mic. He calls out Carmelo Hayes and calls him a disgusting rat, demanding he come down. He says Hayes said last week if they’re not talking about the NXT Championship there’s nothing to talk about, and the title is right there. So come out of your hiding place and let’s talk about it!

And here comes Melo! Melo stops at the ramp with security stepping bet6ween them. Melo says Ilja is champion for now, but he’s the one who makes the brand go. He says the security is Melo Security and will do whatever he needs them to do. Melo says Ilja is still pissed that he used him and made Trick doubt his integrity. He says Ilja makes him sick.

Ilja says that Melo is right about him, and Melo says that’s why he’s not stepping into the ring until he makes the match official. He says losing the title is Ilja’s biggest fear, and he won’t attack him once the contract is made. So get his business handled and he’ll give him till the end of the night. Ilja takes out a couple security guys and Melo backs off.

* Earlier today Ava is backstage and says every show is big leading into Stand & Deliver. Gigi walks up and says that she wants to talk about what’s next for her. Ava says they can talk and they walk into Ava’s office where Jaida Parker is here and says she wants to talk. Gigi says the line is behind her and Jaida says she doesn’t wait in lines. She says WorldStar never talked about Gigi, and Gigi says she’ll give her something to talk about. Ava tells them they’re each other’s immediate future as they have a match, and tells Jaida to leave first.

Kelani Jordan vs. Kiana James

Lockup to start, Jordan backed into the corner. Kiana tries to go up the turnbuckle but Kelani ducks under and locks in a wristlock. Counterwrestling, Kiana up to the top for an armdrag but Kiana with a quick shot after. Jordan goes up again for a rana and Kiana escapes to the outside. Izzi Dame cuts Kelani off from going through the ropes so she goes over them and dives onto Kiana and Izzi! And we’re on PIP break.

We’re back as Kelani goes unto the ropes, ducks a clothesline, and the two collide with a double crossbody. Kiana crawls over to Kelani and decks her, but Kelani fires back. They’re up to their feet throwing elbows, Kiana with a kick and a back suplex but Kelani lands on her feet and takes over with elbows. She kips up and catches a kick — spin kick and a cover for two.

Handspring off the ropes for a clothesline, Kiana blocks and they trade counters until Kelani takes Kiana down for two. Kelani goes for a Rocker Dropper but Kiana blocks it and sends Kelani to the apron. Kelani leaps over into the ring and comes off the ropes into a spinebuster for two.

Kiana goes for a suplex, but Kelani counters into an inside cradle for two. Kiana with a shot, she sends Kelani into the ropes and Kelani goes up and over, kicking Kiana. Izzi yanks Kelani off the apron and then rolls her in, Kiana with the 401K for three.

Winner: Kiana James (8:13)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly fine match to kick off the show. Both of these two have shown a lot of improvement, this just didn’t quite hit the next level but it was solid.

* We go back to last week where Lash Legend answered the open challenge for Lyra after Shotzi was injured. Lyra picked up the win.

* Afterward, Roxy is losing her shit in the locker room complaining about losing out on a title shot two weeks in a row. She goes to leave and Jakara comes in to talk shit, saying Lash stays ready. It turns into a brawl.