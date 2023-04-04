Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and after a doozy of a WrestleMania weekend (good and bad), we’ve back for another episode of NXT. NXT Stand & Deliver saw the crowning of a new NXT Champion in Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller losing to Johnny Gargano, Indi Hartwell capturing the NXT Women’s Championship and much more, and we’re sure to have a lot of fallout from that show. In addition, Nathan Frazer battles Dragon Lee while Tony D’Angelo and Stacks take on Pretty Deadly. And Dijak seeks justice against Odyssey Jones for eliminating him in last week’s battle royal. Should be a fun time, as long as NXT is staying the course in a way that didn’t happen on Raw.

Here at Thomas Central, I was busy because of WrestleMania week but still got some movie-watching in. I followed up last week’s Paranormal Activity rewatch with Paranormal Activity 2, which remains a slightly better film than its predecessor, and watched the pretty great 1952 noir drama Clash By Night to nearly bring my Marilyn Monroe watch project to a close. Creed III was a good time, and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves truly warmed my heart as it wiped away the stains of the abysmal 2000 movie. Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham was a fine DC animated effort, if somewhat disappointing for a Batman meets Cthulhu story. And I watched the new Screambox documentary Living With Chucky, which you can check out my review for here!

I slowed down a bit on my RuPaul’s Drag Race watch project, where I am just under halfway through season 11. It’s still a blast.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center — and everything is black? Um…not sure what’s going on, looks like a technical issue.

Okay, it’s back.

We get a video recap of Stand & Deliver with Gallus retaining their Tag Team Titles, drama costing Fallon Henley and Kiana James, Indi Hartwell winning the NXT Women’s Championship, Wes Lee retaining the NXT North American Title, and Grayson Waller battling Johnny Gargano with Gargano getting the win. And finally, Carmelo Hayes winning the NXT Championship.

* Alicia Taylor welcomes Indi Hartwell to the ring. Indi gets a “You Deserve It!” chant. She soaks it in for a few and then says that we have no idea how long she’s waited to hear that. She says it’s been a few days but she still can’t believe it’s real: she’s the NXT Women’s Champion! She says she gave up a long time ago on what she’s day when she won the title because she didn’t think it was going to happen. She gained momentum, picked up some wins and then it was right back down. She doubted herself; she was tag team champion but could she do it alone? It was a pipe dream, but the fans never doubted her and stood beside her. And the outpouring from S&D makes this that much sweeter.

She thanks the crowd for their chants and doesn’t want to take too much time, but she has a couple things to get to. She has to acknowledge Roxanne Perez because if it wasn’t for her there wouldn’t be a ladder match and she wouldn’t have the title. She should get the first title shot, Indi says. Moving on —

Here comes Zoey Stark, who says she can’t listen to this crap. She gets it, pigs fly, unicorns are real and Indi Hartwell is the new NXT Women’s Champion. She says Indi had quite the upset but is holding a title that has been held by legends and future HOFers. And the most disgusting part is Indi has it now. They’ve worked to build the title up, and Indi is nowhere near that. She’s a little lower, like on the floor. The crowd chants “Zoey Sucks!” She says the most positive thing she got out of S&D is that there’s a very beatable NXT Women’s Champion. Roxanne’s been radio silent since Saturday, so she goes to the back of the line, or in the front as long as she’s behind Zoey. Zoey says it’s the first show since S&D, and how about she hand out a title match to Zoey tonight?

Indi says Zoey’s right, it’s the first NXT since S&D so she’s sure it’ll be approved, and says they should have the title match tonight. Zoey says Indi will make history by being the shortest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion we’ve ever seen. Indi raises the title and Zoey walks away.

We go to yesterday with a social media video of Wes Lee arriving in the airport. Axiom is there with his mask and congratulates Wes, but wonders what it would be like to go one-on-one between them. Wes says he’ll see him tomorrow, and the title match is official for tonight.

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks vs. Pretty Deadly

Elton and Stacks start off and jaw at each other, Stacks shoves Elton and Kit tags in, clotheslining Stacks. He delivers some shots and catches Stacks for an inverted atomic drop. Whip into the ropes, Stacks with a backslide for two and a dropkick. Back into the ropes, springboard clothesline from Stacks.

Tony tags in, they batter Kip off the ropes. Tony with a front facelock with shots to the ribs, but Kit with a jawbreacker and Elton tags in — he takes held rib shots as well, and a suplex. Tony with body shots in the corner, whip across the ring, chagr and Elton gets the foot up. He comes off the second rope but Tony with a fist to the gut and a clothesline. Bodyslam but Elton floats over, he hits a dropkick to the knee and tags in Kit.

Kit comes in but gets tacked down by Tony. He goes to tag Stacks but Kit blocks him, hits a knee and then slaps Tony! Tony slaps him back, dodges a slap and then knocks Kit down. Elton in the ring and gets knocked down, PD with kicks but get sent off the ropes for two back body drops. Stacks tags in now, he leaps on Elton and gets hip tossed onto Kit in the corner. PD is out of the ring now and Tony leaves as Stacks lies in wait. Elton distracts Stacks and Kit attacks him, beating on him and then wrapping his arm in the ropes. Elton tags in and they whip Stacks into the turnbuckle. Elton with a wristlock takedown and cover for two.

Elton works the arm and shoulder, he locks in a submission and twists the wrist. Stacks to his fight and fights out of it, but Elton shoves him into the hostile corner. Kit tatgs in he nails Stacks but Stacks with a roll-up for two and hot tags Tony. Belly to Belly to Kit, release overhead belly to belly to Elton. He grabs elton for a wheelbarrow German suplex and hits a spinebuster off the ropes, cover but Kit breaks it up.

Stacks in now but gets thrown into the corner, Tony takes out Elton and he collides with Elton’s head. Elton switches with Kit and uses the ring apron to hide himself. The distraction allows Elton to send Tony into the exposed turnbuckle and cover for three.

Winner: Pretty Deadly (7:11)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Perfectly fine match with a weird ending, but one that wasn;t offensively bad. I didn’t love it, but it was different at least.

* Jacy Jayne vignette where she mocks Gigi and says she thought she was going to have her Hollywood moment. She thought she was going to be NXT Women’s Champion, but delusion is quite the disease because within one second she was able to push that all away. She says Gigi was never going to win, and she was going to make sure of it. She broke Gigi’s face, her heart, and now she’ll break her will.

Dijak vs. Odyssey Jones

The two men start clubbering right away. Dijak in the corner and Jones charges in, he goes for a second but Dijak with a big boot for two. Dijak lays in the fists and stomps, Jones fights back but takes a knee to the chest. Jones whips Dijak into the ring and he goes up and over to the floor.

Dijak back in and gets run over by Jones a couple of times. Whip into the ropes, standing spinebuster for Jones. Jones comes into the corner, eats a boot. Dijak up to the second rope and leaps off, Jones catches him for a powerslam and a cover for two.

Jones sets Dijak up in the corner and goes to climb to the second rope. But Dijak is up with a superkick! Dijak grabs Jones on his shoulders and hits a DVD for a nearfall. Dijak is pissed, he goes up top -=- moonsault! That finishes it.

Winner: Dijak (2:46)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: RIP Odyssey Jones.

* We get a vignette for Dragon Lee, who debuts next.

* Carmelo Hayes has arrived.

* McKenzie is with Gallus, and Joe Coffey is back. They say just imagine what a full-strength Gallus will be. He says he’s going to add some gold to Gallus, but first he’s going to pick a couple of fights so people realize this is their kingdom.

* Before Lee vs. Frazer can start, Noam Dar jumps the rail with his Heritage Cup and grabs a mic. He says he’s finally here in NXT and has his big beautiful gold prize chalice. However, he’s the one who will decide if anyone’s fit enough or even good enough to challenge him. There’s levels, and he’s at the tippy top.

Nathan Frazer vs. Dragon Lee

Frazer and Lee stare off and Lee offers a hand, which is taken. They circle and Lee with a waistlock, they go into counterwrestling and eventually split. Test of strength, Lee bends Frazer back but Frazer fights back and gets Lee on the mat. Lee with a monkey flip and they keep their hands locked.

Frazer breaks it and locks in a headlock, Lee with a kick to reverse the headlock and brings it to the mat. Frazer back to his feet, Lee shot into the ropes and he runs Nathan over. They go into the ropes and Frazer with a rana but Lee lands on his feet! Snapmare and Frazer to his feet, they dodge some kicks and we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Lee and Frazer have been going back and forth. Frazer drops Lee face-first into the second turnbuckle and drops him for two. They end up on the top, Lee gets knocked down and leaps up for a German, but Frazer escapes. Lee with dropkicks to Frazer and he hits a DVD into a neckbreaker, cover for a nearfall.

Lee pulls Frazer toward the corner a bit and climbs up top, but Frazer leaps up and grabs him for a superplex. Lee crotches him and drops him back — double stomp to Frazer! Lee charges in RIGHT INTO A SUPERKICK! Frazer covers for two. He goes up top, spinning moonsault but rolls through as Lee moves. They trade kicks, Frazer with an enzuigiri, Lee counters another move into a powerbomb, cover for 2 and a half!

Lee up in the corner, he lies in wait and runs in for a charging knee strike for three.

Winner: Dragon Lee (10:10)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Fantastic, fast-paced bout as we would expect. They made both men look great here, with Lee getting the expected win in his in-ring weekly NXT TV debut.

* Chase U is in session! Chase says it felt great to kick the shit out of the Schism at Stand & Deliver, and gives a special shout-out to Tyler Bate. Duke says Tyler’s great, but he didn’t get the job done; Duke did. Chase says he was in the process of honoring Duke’s accomplishments, but remembered what Duke said about not wanting things like that.

Duke says it’s not the same, this was historic and this kind of perfomance and his legacy is worth honoring. The class agrees, and so does Chase. Next week is a ceremony to honor Duke’s commitment to this university with an MVP trophy. Duke is into it.

* Zoey Stark WALKS backstage. Indi WALKS as well. The NXT Women’s Title match is next.