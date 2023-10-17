Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! Jeremy Thomas as per the usual, and after last week’s star-studded episode we’re back to the usual. That doesn’t mean that it won’t be a fun episode, as we have an NXT Championship #1 contender’s match between Dijak, Baron Corbin, and Carmelo Hayes as well as the Bada Bing Bada Boom Tag Team Battle Royal for an NXT Tag Team Championship match at Halloween Havoc. In addition, Tegan Nox will battle Lyra Valkyria as the latter prepares to face Becky Lynch at Hallowen Havoc. And of course The Man herself comes back around. Should be a fun show!

Here at Thomas HQ, my Hooptober viewing challenge watch is trucking along nicely. In the past week I watched the hagsploitation classic What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, which was phenomenal, as well as the solid 1971 true crime thriller 10 Rillington Place which featured some stellar performances from John Hurt and Richard Attenborough. That same year’s The Zodiac Killer, on the other hand, was anything BUT good and felt like a half-assed student film more than an actual movie.

But even that was better than Dracula 3D, which I could scarcely believe was directed by Dario Argento considering how lacking in style it was (not to mention all its other faults). Over the weekend I took a break to go out and see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and hate all you want, but it was exactly what I wanted from it. I followed that up by going back to my Hooptober list with The Exorcist: Believer, which started off okay before it completely died midway through and became a lazy (and thoroughly unsuccessful) attempt to summon the Exorcist magic. Finally I saw the 1972 Tales From the Crypt movie which, while it felt a little to stretched out, still managed to mostly entertain. You can never go wrong with Peter Cushing and Joan Collins. On TV, I am still caught up on Drag Race UK season five and really digging it.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.