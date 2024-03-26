Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! Jeremy Thomas here as usual, and we're just 11 days out from NXT Stand & Deliver. The Tuesday night brand is continuing its build to the show and tonight, Alpha Academy has its chance on a spot on the card when they face The Wolfdogs for a spot in the NXT Tag Team Championship match. Meanwhile., Dijak will face off with Shawn Spears while Ilja Dragunov gets a D'Angelo family warm-up match against Stacks. Josh Briggs will face Duke Hudson with an eye to getting in the North American Title hunt, and Lola Vice is issuing an open challenge. Sounds like a solid build show all in all.

Anyway, we're gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let's hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center! And kicking off with Dijak vs. Shawn Spears.

Dijak vs. Shawn Spears

They circle and lockup to start, Spears pushed back into the corner and when they break he leaps into a headlock. Spears shot into the ropes, he knocks Dijak down but gets knocked down in return. Spears decks Dijak, who clotheslines Spears over the rope. Dijak rolls Spears in and goes to enter but catches a dropkick to the knee before Spears dives onto him. Spears tosses Dijak in but gets distracted and Dijak DIVES onto Spears!

Dijak batters Spears but Spears turns it around and chops the hell out of Dijak, who battles back and hits back elbows in the next corner. Spears thrown into the ropes for a backbreaker, then a splash off the second rope for two.

Dijak sends Spears into the ropes but Spears with a swinging neckbreaker counter. Kick to Dijak’s head and Dijak sent into the turnbuckle. Big chop by the Chairman, whip across the ring, Spears charges but eats a big boot and a headbutt. Dijak goes up top, but Dijak goes up for a MASSIVE German Superplex! He hits a knee and Dijak goes through the ropes to the outside.

Spears talks shit to Dijak as Joe Gacy comes from out of the ring and steals Spears’ chair from ringside. Dijiak takes over and slams Spears into the apron, they go back into the ring but Spears with a lungblower through the ropes as we go to PIP break.

Back from break and they’re on the turnbuckle. Dijak knocks Spears down and leaps off for a clothesline! Spears is still up first and they start trading blows. Dijak takes over with elbows to the head but is shot into the ropes — he comes off with a leaping clothesline. Massive chops to Spears in the corner, a suplex throw and he goozles Spears, who breaks it but Dijak catches a kick. Goozle again, Spears with a roll-up for two, Dijak with a disqus boot for a nearfall!

Dijak picks Spears up and goes for Feast His Eyes but Spears breaks free and gets Dijak on his shoulder — C4 countered, Feast Your Eyes countered into a DDT of sorts. Dijak hangs Spears on the top rope from the apron and goes for a springboard elbow drop — Spears moves! Spears goes for his chair but of course it’s gone thanks to Gacy. Dijak grabs him but Spears hangs him on the ropes, he goes up top but is goozled, High Justice gets the nearfall!

Dijak lies in wait as Spears gets up — Spears catches a kick but Dijak hits a superkick on the second try. Feast His Eyes, and that finishes it.

Winner: Dijak (13:23)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Easily Dijak’s best match in a while, and Spears delivered nicely on his part too. Fantastic TV match to get us started, I have no complaints.

Gacy celebrates with the chair on the announcer’s booth and Spears isn’t happy.

* We get Roxy watching an old video of her and she says she was so naive, and watching it makes her sick. She wanted everyone to like her and it’s pathetic. She says that gullible little girl who took pics with her favorite stars and tried to do everything right? She’s dead. Her heroes got her nothing and she’s her own hero now. She was seen as the next woman to carry the torch, she put the brand before her own life and where did it get her? Discarded and without her title. Now she’s looking out for herself and it feels so good. Her proof is in the results as she’s in the title match at Stand & Deliver by breaking the rules and doing it her way. She doesn’t like or dislike Lyra, she’s just the woman carrying her title — barely. At S&D, she’ll be the one holding the title and it’ll be back where she belongs.

* Earlier today, Hank & Tank are prepping an audition for Stand & Deliver as are Brinley Reece, Edris and Malik. Chase walks out of his audition and says he fucking nailed it. The PA says “Next” and Chase knocks the clipboard out of his hand as Meta-Four walk into the audition room.

Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

Hail unleaches on Nyx to start with crossbodies and eventually gets kicked back, but hits a splash in the corner and a half-and-half suplex. She goes for another but Nyx with a roll-up. Hail knocks Nyx down but ends up in the corner where she gets stomped down. Short-arm back elbow, cover gets two on Hail.

Nyx manhandles and mocks Hail, then knocks her down and locks in a chinlock as Jacy talks shit on the outside. Hail fights her way out, ends up in the corner and Nyx charges into a back elbow. Leaping somersault neckbreaker, but Nyx with a Pele kick for two.

Nyx goes into a bodyscissors submission as Jacy grabs Chase’s towel and throws it on. Riley catches it and the ref tosses Chase U from ringside. In the ring, Hail manages to get a two-count and then stands up to face Jacy. She says she thought they were friends and Jacy snacks her, Nyx with a roll-up but Hail turns it into an armbar for the submission.

Winner: Thea Hail (3:38)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Perfectly fine match that was more about the angle. Nyx has potential, she was solid in there for what we saw.

Jayne attacks Hail after the bell and Hail batters her. Kiana James and Izzi come down and attack Hail, they hold her up for kicks by Jacy. Here comes Fallon and Kelani and it becomes a three-on-three! Kiana is dumped, followed by Izzi. They manage to drag Jacy to safety as well.

* It’s time for the Trick vs. Melo Prime Target. We get a montage of the two as friends and allies, and Trick saying what they built was special. Booker says Melo’s rise couldn’t have happened without Trick, and Trick says he was by Melo’s side to see him get awards but his name wasn’t on it. Booker says they both wanted the same thing: champagne wishes and caviar dreams. Orton says that Melo heard people reacting differently to Trick and CM Punk talks about it too.

Melo says he remembers Trick saying he was bout it, but that couldn’t be more of a lie. He says he let Trick eat off his plate but it wasn’t a “we” thing; it was a “me” thing. We see Melo attack Trick and then bits of Melo’s heel promo where he says Trick won’t be anything more than his hype man. Melo says wherever Trick is at, stay there because his 15 minutes is up.

* Lola Vice is ready for her open challenge, which is next.

* Maxinne Dupri tells Otis and Akira to keep their eyes on the prize. Otis gets thirty over Lash and Akira says they win tonight and end up in the NXT Tag Team Title match.

* Lola is out here for her open challenge and says it’s Stand & Deliver, and she put out an open challenge to anyone who can handle her Latina Heat but no one can handle her. She’s the complete package and whoever comes out should be ready to be put to sleep.

IT’S NATALYA! Nattie comes out and tells Lola that she saw the open challenge, and knows Lola is one of the fastest-rising stars in NXT, but her ego is growing and someone needs to put her in her place. She sees everything in Lola, but she wants to be the one to kick Lola’s ass.

Lola Vice vs. Natalya

They start off by brawling, Nattie slams Lola into the turnbuckles and knocks her down. Lola escapes to the outside but Nattie grabs her and rolls her in. Lola escapes out the other side but gets thrown into the apron and rolled in again. Forearm across the back and another, Nattie talks some shit but Lola battles back with strikes. Lola ducks a discus punch and kicks Nattie down as we go to break.

We’re back and Lola has Nattie in an abdominal stretch but she hip tosses out of it. Lola charges into a back elbow, Nattie batters Lola in the corner. She catches a kick and floors Lola, off the ropes with a stomp and then a dropkick for two.

Nattle goes for the Sharpshooter, but Lola counters into an anklelock. Nattie rolls until she gets to the ropes for the break, and Lola gets her on her shoulders — Nattie gets free and Lola with a La Magistral cradle for two, Nattie reverses for two. Lola with a backfist for two and goes for a triangle submission.

Here comes Karmen Petrovic to show Nattie support. Nattie get5s Lola’s shoulders down for two and the hold breaks. Lola with a hip smash in the corner, but Nattie ducks a back kick and hits a lariat. It’s Sharpshooter time! But Lola counters again, rollup for two and Nattie right into an armbar. Lola prevents the extension and gets a two-count. Nattie dodges a kick and rolls Lola up for two.

Winner: Natalya (8:36)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: It was very awkward to start but settled into a groove. It was by no means a great match, but Lola acquitted herself well enough.

* In the parking lot, Spears says his loss was disappointing and because of Joe Gacy who wasn’t even on his radar. But if he wants to play — Gacy is on the roof and tosses the chair down, saying he forgot to give it back to him. Oba Femi is there and steps on the chair.

* Stacks WALKS backstand with Adriana Rizzo, as does Ilja.

* Sol RUca is surfing and says nothing beats the crest of a wave. We get a montage of her in the ring and says it can all come crashing down with unbelievable force, which perfectly describes what Blair Davenport did to her. She shredded Sol’s ACL and put her on the shelf for nine months, putting a pause on her career. She says rehab sucked but she’s back now and she’s pissed off. Next week is more than just a match, it’s for every day and all the pain she endured on the rehab table. Blair may have torn her ACL, but next week she snatches Blair’s soul.

* Kelly is with Blair, who says Sol is unlikable and reminds her of sand. Annoying, disgusting and she can’t get rid of her. (It’s also course and rough and gets everywhere, as we know.) She says to waste all the time she wants with TikTok dorks but that won’t help her. She wants to see how well the doctors repaired her ACL because she’s going to send Sol on another road to recovery.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Stacks

Ilja with a boot at the bell but Stacks catches it and hits a forearm. Stacks goes for a suplex but Ilja counters with a wristlock and then batters Stacks. Waistlock, Stacks into the ropes to shoot Ilja off of him and knocks him down. Stacks lays into Ilja and hits a short-arm clothesline.

Ilja battles back out of the corner and takes a forearm but comes back with an enzuigiri — Stacks ducks and hits a Euro uppercut off the ropes! Stacks up on the top rope but Ilja pulls him into a thrown powerbomb. Ilja goes for the H-bomb but Stacks with a kick to stop it and then STOMPS on Ilja’s finger!

Stacks grabs Ilja but eats a headbutt, he comes back with a tornado DDT for two. Stacks goes back to the digits, working them over as Tony and Luca watch from the back. Stacks goes in hard with punches to the injured hand and pulls him up to his knees to hit a kneedrop to the hand.

Stacks lies in wait, he goes in but Ilja wiuth a back elbow and a punch to the head. Leaping knee and an enzuigiri to Stacks, Ilja is up now Stacks shoved into the ropes and back into a German suplex! Powerbomb by Dragunov! Torpedo Moscow finishes it.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov (5:03)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Well-laid out and as good as a five-minute match could be. Stacks got his time to shine, but Ilja was dominant and came back from a beating to win as it should have been.

Luca asks Tony if he wants him to go out there, and Tony says to find Ilja and invite him to dinner. Not the restaurant — a special location.

* It’s part two of Prime Target and Trick is back in South Philly with his family. He stayed with his Uncle James who he’s there with. He says James will be in attendance, and that Philly is a special city to him. It’s the city of Brotherly Love and he thought Melo was his brother.

Booker says Trick knows it’s about getting back up in the fight. Punk says when you get stabbed in the back, the brother’s knife hits the deepest. Booker says Trick is gonna come back stronger, faster and better, and Punk says when something monstrous is done to you, you risk becoming a monster and Melo should be a bit worried. Trick says, “Melo, I’m coming for you.”