Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

ROYAL RUMBLE WINNER – #1 Edge – Scott Steiner – Two shirts from ProWrestlingTees or AEW or WWEshop.

ROYAL RUMBLE IRON MAN – #1 Edge – Scott Steiner – One shirt from ProWrestling Tees or AEW or WWEShop

ROYAL RUMBLE Most Eliminations – STAY TUNED!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

WE ARE LIVE and Rome welcomes Drew McIntyre to the show. Out comes our champion.

Drew comes out and welcomes us to RAW. This is no ordinary episode, says Drew. We’re taking it up a notch because we are on the road to Wrestlemania. Drew points at the sign. He and Goldberg went to war, says Drew. He earned Goldy’s respect, and Goldberg has earned his. He goes over the Rumble ppv up and down, giving props to everyone, including Belair and Edge. Before he can say too much, Edge comes out to his music, selling the Rumble.

Drew says Edge has always been a mentor to him. He can’t thank Edge enough. He was there when Edge had to retire, and he never thought he’d see the day that Edge would come back, but he remembers the rumble last year. He was getting choked by AJ in the corner, and suddenly Edge’s music hit and he was back. Blew his mind. To watch everything Edge has done, even with the injury, then he comes out as #1, wins the Rumble, and he wants to say how happy and proud he is.

Edge appreciates the compliments, and he really likes Drew, and has been a mentor, so he’s gotta be blunt. What’s wrong with him? Edge won the Rumble. That means he can challenge for that title at Mania. Drew won last year. He should know. Edge is an immediate and viable threat. But instead of kicking Edge’s head off, he’s showering him with confidence.

Drew says that’s not the kind of champion Drew is. Edge says damned right.

Sheamus is here lookin dapper and bad ass. He congratulates Edge and says he should be happy, but Sheamus is not happy. Who is Edge to question anything about Drew. He carried this company through uncharted waters while Edge sat at him on his ass, nursing his tricep. Drew has been his best friend for over half his life, so he’s gotta ask – who are ya. Drew might wanna take the high road, but Sheamus sure as hell don’t.

Drew holds his ginger friend back and appreciates it, but he’s got this. Drew tells Edge that he won; is he going to make his decision, or will Drew make it for him. Edge says he’ll make his option known, and Drew will know, but Drew’s got a big target on his back – he’s playing a dangerous game here.

Sheamus takes offense, wondering why Edge is looking at him. Edge says Drew will know, but also know – whoever he chooses, Edge is walking out of Mania as a champion.

Edge leaves, and just as he turns his back, Sheamus readies himself in the corner. Drew holds his title in the air, turns, and eats a Brogue Kick.

Charley stops Sheamus, and he is heated. Everyone knows him as Drew McIntyre’s friend, but he is no longer Drew’s friend. He wants the WWE Championship. He asks for his bags, and the superior Drew (GUlak) hands them over for Sheamus.



Match 1:

Bobby goes crazy with the beatdown, dropping bones on the head of Riddle near the ropes. He lifts up for a delayed suplex and drops Riddle down hard. Riddle is on the apron, lifts his legs and locks the head of a running Lashley, sending him to the outside. Floating Bro to the outside. Riddle sends him back in the ring.

Lashley with the Full Nelson! The ropes are between both men. Ref counts, asking Lashley to let the hold go since they’re on the ropes. Ref calls the match as Lashley ignores him.

Winner: Matt Riddle via DQ

On one hand, I sensed a fun match afoot. On the other, seeing No BS Lashley is always a joy. Methinks there is a rematch in the near future.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:22

Lashley locks the Full Nelson on Riddle again. Even MVP tries to stop him, asking him what is he doing? Lashley is pissed, stares MVP down, then goes back to Riddle to lock in the Full Nelson again. He rag dolls Riddle over the barricade as MVP continues to tell him he won the match, he’s good. Lashley is pissed, he screams, staring at MVP, showing massive frustration. Lashley leaves and MVP smiles, rubbing his hands together. He loves the aggression. Lashley’s so angry, his veins are pulsating.

We are backstage where a sick ass car pulls up. Inside is Bad Bunny.

WE RETURN and Riddle is so fucked up, he has no idea who he was just wrestling.

BACKSTAGE, Orton has some promo time. He congratulates Edge, but there is a problem – he told the ntire world that Edge was never, ever coming back, and that makes him out to look like nothing more than a liar – after everything Edge has done for him. He did all he did to send him home to be a husband and be a father, out of mercy and compassion. Edge is out of his damned mind. He thinks he’s going to main event Mania, but Orton has a secret – he’s not. Edge made the decision to forget all he’s done for Edge, so tonight, there will be no mercy or compassion or main event of Wrestlemania.

Edge vs Orton tonight.