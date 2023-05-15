Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hey there everyone Winfree here, Tony Acero is taking a vacation so I’m tagging in. I, who get no vacation and have no life, will be covering RAW tonight and next week. Hopefully I don’t kill the traffic too much. Tonight we’ve got a few things going on, Cody Rhodes will respond to Brock Lesnar (and his fayse), Becky Lynch will set up her presumptive match with Trish Stratus at Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money. Shinsuke Nakamura takes on The Miz, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend the women’s tag team titles against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, and most importantly Gunther arrives. The Intercontinental champion is looking for his first title challenger on the RAW brand, so to that effect there will be a Battle Royal to crown his first victim. Plus I’m sure Seth Rollins will talk, with the same template he’s used for the last 3 or so years, because we know he’ll be meeting AJ Styles at the Saudi show for the World Heavyweight Championship, but I’m also like 65% sure Roman Reigns crashes the party of whoever wins that and takes the big gold belt just because he can. Speaking of our Tribal Chief, we got word on Smackdown that Roman will team with Solo Sikoa to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in Saudi, so if there’s going to be something to get the belts off of Owens and Sami before then they need to start that now though with Syria and Saudi Arabia resuming diplomatic relations a little bit ago Sami’s travel issues might not be the hurdle they used to. At any rate the champs will probably have something to say about their next title defense. But that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

