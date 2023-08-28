Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Being a writer means, more often than not, that dealing with trauma comes out of a pen or keyboard. It’s almost a knee-jerk reaction. When you’ve been doing it for as long as I have, it pretty much is a knee-jerk reaction. Then comes this nagging thought that perhaps you’re feeding your own ego based on the demise of someone that meant a lot to you. It’s a double-edged sword. Are we dealing with loss the only way we know how to, or are we trying to bolster our names simple because we have a platform?

This thought process, I’m sure, is shared by many others on this site, and even within the WWE. What’s the proper tribute? How do we not look like leeches obsessed with a high rating? For example, this Friday’s Smackdown was emotionally taxing and downright sad, and yet I saw comment after comment on how WWE did it incorrectly. I’ve seen this before. We tell others how to grief. We get upset that the video package wasn’t long enough, or they only gave us an “In Memoriam.” It’s baffling. To those struggling with how to properly process the loss of someone within our fandom/community, I want you to know that there isn’t a wrong way. A poem, a post, spending all day watching Season 2 of NXT (Ok, maybe this is a wrong way), or simply staying silent and grieving in peace. Do not let anyone dictate how to process this trauma.

For me, I sat with it. I wrote something, deleted it, and wrote it again. I nearly submitted a column. I’ve written about Dusty, I’ve written about AJ retiring, I’ve written about Cody leaving AEW. My body of work is not nearly as large as Larry’s, or as hilarious as Dunn’s, but in each of those, I know I was processing something, and let you guys peek in the room while I was processing it.

This one was different, though. For the first time ever, I had some guilt to wrestle with. I’m a critic, and although I don’t have a specific time in mind, I’m sure I said something at some point to disparage the thought process behind one of Bray’s wild characters, and with that realization came guilt. Who am I? What gives me the clout? The authority? What if Bray read one of my books and thought it garbage? How would that make me feel?

I have since addressed that guilt, and accepted that his creativity was shackled. I have made excuses that he was perfect, and the WWE had no clue what to do with him. Who knows, maybe he only had a few good ideas in him, but damn were they a blast. One thing I haven’t yet accepted, and hopefully will once this little opening closes, is that we lost another of our brothers in this small community. That shit hurts. It should come as no surprise that this world we love has taken its fair share of flesh and blood, but the days or enlarged hearts and ODs are waning. These hosses are healthy and in prime shape. It’s just a scary realization that we all have a ticking clock, and Bray’s was ready to stop ticking.

I do my best not to compare him to anyone. He wasn’t the next Undertaker, the next Jake the Snake. He was the first Bray Wyatt, and man did he fucking kill it.

RIP Bray.

It’s Monday…you know what that means

Shoutout to Funk and Wyatt, then Cole lets us know they lived to entertain us and that’ what they’re going to do tonight – entertain.



Sami Zayn vs Damien Priest

Rope work to start until Priest hits a shoulder tackle, knocking Sami down hard. Kicks to Sami as he stands, and a right hand to the face. Priest corners Sami, hits some right hands, whips out the corner hard and Sami hits the corner backfirst. Elbow to Priest, then he hops off the 2nd rope with another elbow. Covers for 1…NO!! Priest rolls out, Sami dives through the ropes with a dropkick. Kick to Priest. He flips off the top rope with a moonsault!

Back in the ring, Sami corners Priest and hits about five right hands before Priest shoots him off. Sami chops, Sami tries for an arm drag, but Priest hits a clothesline. Stomps to Sami. Priest corners Sami again, hits a hard right hand. Priest with a suplex out of the corner, covers for 1..2.NO!!!! Priest stretches the arms from behind, with a knee to the back. Sami stands, flips out of the hold, kicks Priest away, then sends Priest to the outside. Sami hits the ropes. Priest on the apron! GOOZLE!!! Sami sends Priest into the ringpost. Sami flies over the top rope! Priest catches him! Flatliner into the announce table!

WE COME BACK FROM A BREAK and Sami is hitting a sitout powerbomb onto Priest! Pin! 1..2…NO!!! Sami with a right hand. Another. Another to the dome. Fist straight to the forehead. Sami springboards over Priest, shoves him to the outside, then hits the ropes and dives over the top onto Priest! Sami flies from the top, Priest catches him, Sami sends him into the corner, Priest hits the corner face first. Blue Thunder Bomb from Sami! Pin! 1..2…NO!!! Priest is on the apron, Sami is on his knees trying to get it together. Sami grabs him by the head, Priest hangs him up! Priest with a high kick to Sami. In the ring, Priest hits another kick, locks the head under him, pulls Sami up for some Razor’s Edge, but Sami slinks down the back, hits the corner, EXPLODER INTO THE CORNER! Sami wants it! He calls for it

! Sami runs, but JD McDonagh is there to pull Sami’s leg! He turns, sees JD, then turns into a GOOZLE! SOUTH OF HEAVEN! PIN! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Damien Priest

Pretty big win for Priest, even if it’s marred. They had a good sprint here. Nothing ground breaking, but fun enough.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:44

JD McDonagh enters the ring and wants to shake Priest’s hand, but Damien Priest shoves him, tells him to stay out of his business, and leaves the ring.

JD turns around and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are in wait. KO with a right hand! KICK! WHAM! STUNNER! KO sets up JD in the corner for Sami. HELLUVA KICK!

Backstage, both The New Day and The Viking Raiders are readying themselves for the upcoming match in their own areas of the arena.

Backstage, Drew McIntyre is staring at a picture of himself in Matt Riddle gear. In comes Matt Riddle who wants to know what he thinks. Drew says to chill, bro. Matt says how about matching kilts?

Drew almost walks away, but Riddle tells them they need ringside seats to the match between New Day and Viking Raiders. It’s what every great tag team does. Drew is convinced. He’s down, and he’ll see Riddle out there.

Video package for Raquel Rodriguez vs Rhea Ripley.

After the annonucmeent that John Cena will be making his return, we get the music of L.A. Knight!

But it’s The Miz dressed up as Knight! Lol.

He’s got Timbs, jeans, a t-hirt, and the vest as well as a chain and sunglasses.

Miz grabs a mic to a chorus of boos. He mocks Knight, cuts a promo, and does all the greatest hits. He mocks the fans a bit, saying they need to earn their cheers. He brought out a bag full of free t-shirts. He pulls one out, looks to toss it to the crowd, but tosses it on the floor outside the ring.

Miz takes the vest off and rips off the shirt. He calls the crowd pathetic, says we will cheer for anything, which means our support means nothing. Knight is generic, vanilla. He says knight’s name is something we can find on Cinemax at 4 AM in 1997. He doesn’t do catchphrases. Him being awesome is reality, not a catchphrase. When he beats and exposes Knight, party is over. We’ll cheer t-shirts and catchphrases, but we don’t cheer losers. When the dust settles, when everyone immortalizing whose game it really is. M-I-Z! Yeah!

Back to last week, where Shinsuke’s promo stunned the world, myself included.

This leads us to Seth Rollins sitting stoically backstage. Ricochet walks by and gives him a nod.



The New Day vs The Viking Raiders

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: