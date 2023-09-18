Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Did you guys smell what The Rock was cookin on Friday?

It’s Monday…you know what that means

RAW starts off with Cody Rhodes because why the fuck not?

He’s taking on Dominik Mysterio, but first he wants to talk about Jey Uso. He was interrupted last week, and this week will be no different, because Dominik Mysterio is out here to do just that.

Dom says the only thing we need to know about Jey is…

Showers of boo rain on Dom’s promo. He continues that once Jey joins Judgment Day, they will continue to be a dominant force. Speaking of dominant, Rhea is not here due to Niaruption last week, but she’ll be back better and soon. He dedicates his victory tonight to Mami.

Cody tries to make Dom repeat himself. He says this must be a big night for Dom. Maybe a victory will impress Rhea enough to where she finally defines their relationship. He’s getting a real Urkel/Laura Winslow vibe. It seems he is far more into Rhea than she is into him. What’s the deal? It seems like Mami has eyes for Jey Uso.

Dom says it’s not like that. They are a family. Once Jey joins, he’ll know what it’s like to have a family.

Speaking of family, Vin Diesel The Judgment Day come out as we go to break.

We come back to see Dragon Lee in the crowd.



Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio

Cody with a drop down uppercut immediately. He then catches Dom in a delayed vertical suplex and immediately locks on a Figure Four. Dom makes it to the ropes. Finn with a cheap shot and Dom gains control. He corners Cody and hits some stomps, then tries for the Three Amigos.

Cody is able to hit a neckbreaker after the first one, then hits the ropes and bounces off with a Cody Cutter. Cody with a Cross Rhodes. Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Well that was short…

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 2:08

The Judgment Day hops on the apron, ready to attack. But Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn run down to stand side by side with Cody Rhodes.

JD decides they have no interest in a fair fight and hop off the apron. They attempt to leave through the crowd, holding their titles high in the air.

Cody’s music hits and he heads up the ramp, but Kevin Owens asks for a mic and tells production to cut the music. He and Cody gotta talk about something.

WE come back to RAW with Kevin sittin on the turnbuckle, and Sami standing by his side. KO wants to confirm that Jey Uso is back on RAW, and it’s because of Cody. Cody says yes, that is correct. KO brings up the fact that there are a lot of people upset with Jey, and wonders why Cody thought it was a good idea to bring Jey Uso into their locker room here on RAW. This isn’t just for Kevin, it’s for everyone in th back that wants to know, too.

Cody says there are a lot that need to hear it. There’s a lot of us who already know why, though. Cody has had a lot of roles, tasks, and duties, but his job is to make these people happy. He will answer, but he asks us first if we like Jey Uso. WE do. KO is looking at someone that has received a large amount of second chances. Jey deserves a second chance, and we should give him the time to show us that he’s changed. Not to mention, The Bloodline are now down a member – what is bad about that?

KO ponders this while Sami has something to add. This is how KO has always been. He takes more time to trust and warm up. Maybe Sami is the opposite. But Sami knows Jey Uso. He’s been through a lot. The situation Jey had to dig himself out of. KO doesn’t have to give him a second chance, but Sami thinks he should. KO has given Sami second chances, and he has done the same for KO and because of that, they main evented Mania. That doesn’t happened without a second chance.

KO says ok, he sees where this is going.

He hops down and says he hears them. They want him to pretend why Jey isn’t a part of why Sami didn’t win the title at ELiminatio Chamber, or why Jey isn’t a part of why Cody didn’t win at Mania. He’ll even pretend that Jey isn’t one shade of eyeliner away from joining Judgment Day. He cant trust Jey, but he trusts both Cody and Sami, so he hopes they are right.

KO tosses the mic and leaves the ring.

This is followed by a recap of last week where Jey hit KO with a superkick on accident.

Recap of Rhea v Raquel and the worst rehire since B Fab and Top Dolla

We are informed that Erik is no longer medically cleared to compete, so there will not be a 2 outta 3 falls match. Kofi challenged Ivar because of this, and after an intense game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, Kofi gets the match.



Kofi Kingston vs Ivar

Kofi fights back, attacks the back. Tries for a Sunset Flip! He gets it! Kofi pulls himself up. Trouble in Paradise! Cover! 1…2….3!!!!!

Winner: Kofi Kingston

They did this right. The first half was built up well to allow the commercial break to do its thing before coming back with just balls to the wall action. Great first match.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 13:07

Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Ricochet last week.

This week, Ricochet has some final comments before he faces Shin in a match. Ric is nobody’s pawn. He is only involved because Shin attacked him last week. This made it personal. Ric is fired up. Shin, if it’s games that he wants to play, let’s play em. Ricochet is a cheat code, and tonight is Game Over.

Shinsuke Nakamura makes his entrance, then Seth Rollins makes his before Ricochet can. Pearce comes out to stop Seth, but he aint havin it. He rushes down as a bunch of security guards run down to stop Seth. The men are held apart, as Shinsuke smiles. He rolls into the ring and looks at Seth, beckoning him to COME ONNNNNNN.



Shinsuke Nakamura vs Ricochet

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: