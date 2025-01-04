Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, this is it, the long winter of our discontent is upon us. The first WWE Smackdown of 2025 and the first 3 hour Smackdown. I am not enthused by this shift personally, 3 hours is a bit much for wrestling TV product and Smackdown hasn’t exactly been bursting at the seams with incredible weekly content over the last 4-6 months so I’m a little leery. That said this is reality now. Tonight we’ve got Naomi vs. Nia Jax for the women’s title. . . again. Unless they’re actually pulling the trigger on Tiffany Stratton’s briefcase I just really struggle to care about another iteration of Jax and Naomi. A non-title bout between US champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Andrade is set, and LA Knight has to loom in some capacity since Nakamura attacked him recently. WWE champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are still feuding, they set a ladder match for the Rumble so more violence between them is likely to happen here. Tribal Combat is set for Monday on the RAW on Netflix debut, so if Roman Reigns is going to show up in person to hype it this is his last shot to do so and it’s easy to imagine another Solo Sikoa promo now that we’re filling 3 hours. Chelsea Green and Michin seem to still be working together now that Green is the women’s US champion and most of the rest of the women’s roster is tied up in the orbit of Jax and/or the mystery around who took out Jade Cargill. The tag team scene is in flux still, DIY seem to have formed a loose alliance with Pretty Deadly after Pretty Deadly lied about who attacked them. Of course Apollo Crews showed up later on to tell the Street Profits that DIY was the group that cost them a title shot, and the Motor City Machine Guns are looking for retribution and their titles back. So that’s kind of the state of things as we enter the 3 hour era, so let’s get to the action.

Commentary welcomes us to 3 hours from Phoenix, Arizona. Then we get a recap of Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens from last week. You know, in case you missed it or didn’t look it up on Youtube.

To the arena now and here comes WWE champion Cody Rhodes. Cody, suited and booted, enjoys the adulation of the crowd then instead of asking what we want to talk about just assumes we all want to talk about timing. Timing is a funny thing, WWE is on the cusp of changing everything about pro wrestling itself between 3 hours of Smackdown and the plans for RAW on Netflix, but his excitement is tempered right now. You see he’s not cleared to wrestle because of Kevin Owens. He puts over the upcoming ladder match in about a month at the Royal Rumble, but for some reason here’s Drew McIntyre to interrupt. Drew saunters to the ring, stares down Cody for a bit then ultimately hugs him. Cody is quite confused by that. Drew gets a mic and says he’s not here to hurt Cody, he’s here to help him. He says Cody isn’t on Drew’s list, he’s here to look Cody in the eye and tell him he’s about to screw up his life’s work. This is the greatest generation of talent in the history of the company, and Cody is the quarterback of all of this. But he’s about to screw this up, and there’s a guy running around with a replica title like an idiot in the crowd, and Cody’s neck is hanging by a thread. He’s here to tell Cody that he knows he needs a friend and Drew can do that. Cody knows Drew is here because of the transfer window. Drew says he always tells the truth. Cody is going to return that favor, and he puts over Drew for carrying WWE through a dark time, they both left and had to come back and finish the story, and Drew has become a beast lately, but ultimately Cody doesn’t quite believe Drew. He can feel the tension and knows it’s going to devolve so if Drew wants a shot at this title he can come get it. Drew says the truth is that the people will forget them as soon as they’re gone, and he reiterates he’s here to help Cody. One more thing though, you need to watch your back. Of course that means Owens attacks from behind and drops Cody. Owens stomps away on Cody as Drew walks away, Cody starts fighting back and they brawl for a bit until officials show up to separate them. Eventually they do get pulled apart and Cody’s music hits.

In the back we see the new Bloodline arrive, they’ll be in trios action later. Bianca Belair and Naomi also arrive, as does Nia Jax all by her lonesome.

Lastly we see Andrade walking and warming up, he’ll take on Shinsuke Nakamura after this break.

Post break here comes Nakamura. I’m going to reiterate that I kind of love them basically turning him into a Mortal Kombat character.

Match #1: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade

Quick strikes from Nakamura as commentary remind us that Andrade and Nakamura had a rivalry in New Japan years ago. Andrade fights back and kicks Nakamura out of the ring then hits a second rope moonsault to the floor and we go picture in picture.

They head back into the ring and Andrade lands a crossbody for a 2 count. Nakamura is able to fight back with a head kick which sends Andrade to the floor. Some apron work from Nakamura including a running knee strike to the chest before they head back into the ring. Nakamura hangs Andrade on the ropes then hits an ax kick. I’m not sure how I feel about the darker blue ring canvas they’re using now that I’m getting a longer look at it. A kick from Nakamura then a modified chicken wing to slow things down. Andrade fights back as we come back to action. Running elbow from Andrade then a Dragon Screw leg whip and flying forearm. Andrade kips up then tries the corner double knee strike but Nakamura intercepts with a knee to the body then hits a spinning kick. They trade elbows then Andrade lands a chop. Nakamura then is able to hit the sliding German suplex, I love that spot, then he climbs the ropes for a second rope knee strike which connects for a 2 count. Nakamura loosens and then exposes a top turnbuckle but Andrade kicks him into it then hits the corner Meteora for a near fall. Andrade looks at the exposed buckle, then climbs it for the double moonsault spot which connects but again only a near fall. Now Andrade tries The Message but Nakamura counters with the misdirection elbow then Andrade lands his own spinning back elbow for another near fall. Andrade sets Nakamura on the top rope and climbs up with him, he’s after a superplex but Nakamura blocks that and instead basically DDTs Andrade onto the top of the ring post, very nice spot. Nakamura slings Andrade to the mat then ends him with a Kinshasa to the back of the head to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Shinsuke Nakamura won in 8:50

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Fun sprint from these two, they’ve had good matches before but this was a pretty solid TV match for them. Andrade is good but I wish he had direction as a character. Nakamura getting to show off some more vicious tricks is a nice wrinkle for him though and he looks pretty motivated since returning to action with this new character.

Post match LA Knight’s music hits and here he is for a fight, he avoids a belt shot and lands a clothesline then unloads mounted punches. Knight wants the Blunt Force Trauma but Nakamura avoids it and escapes out of the ring. Knight gets a mic and rallies the crowd then tells Nakamura that things are going crazy after his title was stolen, what’s going around is him stomping Nakamura to dust every time they meet.

In the back Pretty Deadly find Apollo Crews and they object to him being a stooge last week. Crews says everyone knows they were lying, and Legado del Fantasma wander up, they don’t like being implicated like that. Pretty Deadly try to back peddle last week and Santos Escobar warns that they’re going to get what’s coming to them. Angel and Berto then attack but here are a few officials to break things up. Nick Aldis is here as well and wants a moment with Pretty Deadly as we head to break.

We pick up with Nick asking Pretty Deadly about lying to him last week but here’s DIY to try and stick up for them. Nick just warns they’re all on thin ice then leaves. Tommaso Ciampa knows Pretty Deadly want a shot at the belts but they can’t get them yet, and wont if they lose their titles to the Motor City Machine Guns tonight. Pretty Deadly seem to understand the implications there.

To the ring and here’s Michin, that woman doesn’t get much pop but the crowd does get behind her as matches go on. We also get a recap of Chelsea Green beating Michin to win the first women’s US title match.

Match #2: Michin vs. Piper Niven w/ Chelsea Green

Quick attack from Piper and she lays in corner work. Michin lands a kick then a couple of hurricanrana’s, they head out of the ring and Michin hits another one of them on the floor. Piper avoids a kick then sort of hits a Black Hole Slam, she almost completely missed grabbing the jumping Michin there. Anyway that sends us to break.

