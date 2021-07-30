Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, it’s Friday so here’s another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight the big rumor is that Sasha Banks will return, and presumably rekindle her feud with Bianca Belair. I’m not especially looking forward to that, the build to their WrestleMania match wasn’t exactly stellar, but the roster on the women’s side of Smackdown is still pretty thin (meanwhile over on RAW Poochie, I mean Charlotte, is keeping everyone down) so you do the best you can with what’s at your disposal I guess. Last week John Cena returned and challenged Roman Reigns for a match at Summerslam, but Roman declined citing Cena as a tired nostalgia act not worth his time and instead accepted a challenge from the recently returned Finn Balor. Balor defeated Roman back in 2016 on his way to becoming the first Universal champion so they have some history, and with Roman now carrying that particular title they might be able to play that up when they have their official contract signing tonight. One also wonders what role Cena will play in the proceedings. The tag team scene is still mostly a mess, with Montez Ford still not quite back from surgery, so Jimmy Uso will be taking on Rey Mysterio tonight to continue the feud between the two families over the tag team titles. Big E is still riding high after winning Money in the Bank but has yet to find his next feud, where he’ll lose because that’s historically what happens to every Money in the Bank winner. The Smackdown midcard is talented but sadly stagnant. Elsewhere Edge and Seth Rollins have begun their feud, and hard luck Baron Corbin has been shockingly engaging as a character so he’ll probably be around. Anyway, let’s get to the action.

We’re in Minneapolis, Minnesota tonight with a full crowd. And just like last week, here’s John Cena to get the show going. Sadly, no Paul Heyman singing his theme yet. OK, Cena wins by telling the camera “This doesn’t sound as good as the Paul Heyman remix, but it’ll do”. While Cena poses in the ring we get a recap of last week when Cena called out Roman and Roman equated Cena’s nostalgic act to repetitive sexual acts then told him to pound sand before accepting Finn Balor’s challenge. Back to live and Cena has a mic, he says if you can find someone who makes missionary position exciting for two decades to keep them in your life. He moves on to addressing the contract signing tonight, and puts over Balor as a worthy competitor but this proves that Roman absolutely sucks. Beyond all the passive aggressive false confidence Roman is just a scared little kid. Roman accepted Balor but rejected Cena, which Cena doesn’t object to because he’s used to rejection but calls into question the logic. He likens Roman asking him to change is like asking Stone Cold to come back as Sasquatch, or The Rock coming back as Dwayne “Too Small” Johnson. It’s ridiculous, because that’s not who those guys are, they allow you to do whatever you want and not beg for acknowledgement, and each time they try to earn the respect of the audience. Roman expected Cena to change because Roman has to change every 2 years because people stop caring about him, because you don’t believe in him because he doesn’t believe in himself, believe that. Roman is a lazy stooge named Joe who coasts by on every gimmick in the system, a weak product of the machine who’s afraid of failure. Cena wasn’t rejected because of how he looks, Roman rejected him because of how he’ll make Roman look. This brings out Baron Corbin of all people. Disheveled Corbin asks to talk to Cena, Cena says the crowd is chanting “you suck” but Cena doesn’t even know who he is. Oh, now Cena recognizes him and they both acknowledge Corbin looks horrible. Corbin knows he and Cena have never been close, but he’s desperate as his life is falling apart, he runs down his losses, the crowd has 0 sympathy. To top it off he took a groin shot last week and now he’s unable to perform. Because of that his wife left and took the kids with her. Corbin doesn’t know what to do, but he saw Cena the all time leader in granted wishes and hopes that Cena can help him out. Cena asks the crowd if they should help Corbin, pretty resounding No turns into almost 50/50 between yes and no. He hands Corbin the cash he’s got on him, Corbin objects since Cena is a star, and Corbin offers to work for Cena, put him in the Suicide Squad which allows Cena to get in a cheap plug. Corbin offers to be Cena’s stunt double in the sequel, Cena thinks that’s a reach. Corbin calls Cena a selfish, self absorbed tight wad with an ego the size of California, and calls him a Hollywood sell-out. Cena says this is a teachable moment, he’ll give Corbin something he desperately needs, and Attitude Adjustment. One Attitude Adjustment later and Cena heads out. Cena’s response promo to Roman was great, the Corbin stuff felt unnecessary.

We get a recap of the Usos and Mysterios matches from the last few weeks, then in the back we see Rey warming up. Dominik shows up and promises to keep an eye on Jey tonight. Rey’s proud of the competitor Dominik has become, but he’s got to step up if they want to regain the belts, then hints at having a few tricks still up his sleeve.

Jimmy making his way to the ring for the match with Rey.

Rey's entrance.

Match #1: Jimmy Uso w/ Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio w/ Rey Mysterio

They tie up, run the ropes and Jimmy lands a shoulder block. Another tie up, another rope sequence and Jimmy lands a super kick to the body of Rey. Rey with a tilt a whirl headscissors then a 10 punch in the corner and bulldog that connects. Jimmy hoists Rey onto his shoulders then drives him into the corner and starts working the neck area of Rey. Rey low bridges Jimmy, then misses his baseball slide to the floor and Jimmy lands a super kick to floor Rey and send us to break.

We come back to Rey fighting out of a side headlock. Rey rolls through a sunset flip attempt and lands a buzzsaw kick. Jimmy lands an enziguri as Rey was on the apron and both men are down now. They head up top for a superplex, but Rey is able to headbutt him off then hit a seated senton. Springboard crossbody from Rey gets 2. Jimmy avoids a corner splash and kicks Rey in the face, he tries a Samoan Drop but Rey counters into a 619 set up but Jey saves Jimmy. That sets up Rey for a corkscrew plancha onto the both of them then heads back into the ring. Another 619 attempt on the other side of the ring, Jey eats the 619 but the distraction allows Jimmy to try a Samoan Drop but Rey counters into a crucifix and Dominik with the added leverage to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Rey Mysterio won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Rey’s ability to keep going at his age and with his miles is nuts. This feud must continue for at least one more title match.

A recap of Belair’s title retention last week at Rolling Loud, which sets up Belair heading to the ring. Belair will address the fans post break.

Kayla is in the ring with Belair as we come back. Kayla asks Belair about defending her title and congratulates her on surpassing 100 days as champion. But what’s next? Belair says the last months have been amazing and runs down what she’s done during that time. She doesn’t know how she’ll top it, but she’s grateful, and here’s Carmella to interrupt things. Carmella disingenuously congratulates Belair, but if Belair wants to cement her legacy she should give one more shot to Carmella. This whole process is interrupted by Zelina Vega. Vega tells Carmella to slow her roll, insults her, then moves on to Belair. When it comes to Belair she thinks the fans want to see her against Vega. Vega, who hasn’t won a match since returning, calls herself the most deserving and challenges Belair. Belair accepts, Carmella with a cheap shot and they double team Belair for a bit. Sasha Banks is here, but misses her que just a bit. Anyway Banks cleans house with knees to Carmella and Vega, then pulls up Belair and hugs her. Sure, that’s a direction to take things I suppose. Belair’s promos are still a bit repetitive, and the revolving door style segment is tiring.

Up next a recap of Reginald getting dumped by Nia Jax but winning the 24/7 title. Reginald will defend the title against someone after this break.

We come back to the arena and Reginald in a suit is at gorilla. Kayla is here to interview him, apparently he’s going by Reggie now, he says he’d have done anything to get to WWE, helping any of the women he did included but now he saw a chance to take the 24/7 title and now he’s happy. Mostly he’s happy he’ll defend the belt in the ring, because he’s been getting a little paranoid. Whoever decides to challenge him should expect the unexpected, then he heads out.

Reggie’s opponent will be Chad Gable of the Alpha Academy,

Match #2 – 24/7 Title Match: (c) Reggie vs. Chad Gable w/ Otis

They don’t tell us if it’s Gable or Otis, or both. Otis is in the ring with a mic, he says it’s not me, it’s him. Otis then runs over Reggie with a shoulder block. Gable lays in strikes and hits a cross block to drop Reggie. Northern lights suplex from Gable gets 2. Reggie with a gymnastic routine then he goes all evasive before eating an Electric Chair drop then a Tiger suplex for another 2 count. They head up top, Reggie back flips out of a top rope German suplex then avoids a corner splash. Reggie with his sommersault senton but Otis breaks up the pin to cause the DQ.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Reggie won via Disqualification

Rating: .5 stars

Reggie in the 24/7 scene works, Gable shouldn’t be wasting time with this.

In the back Sonya Deville tells us the main event tonight will be Carmella and Vega vs. Belair and Banks. Adam Pearce is double checking the contract between Roman and Balor, everything seems to be in order as we head to break.