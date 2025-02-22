Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Alright everyone, it’s time for WWE Smackdown. Allegedly The Rock will be on hand tonight, so we’ll see what the Final Boss has to say in terms of getting anything moving for him for WrestleMania season. There’s a few ways that could go for him, WWE champion Cody Rhodes being the most obvious but if he’d rather return to Bloodline adjacent things then getting involved in the trios match which has Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman teaming up to take on Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga would be a solid place. We’ve also got DIY and Pretty Deadly fighting over DIY’s tag team titles, and the rest of the tag team division will doubtless be looking on and taking notes. Naomi and Liv Morgan will square up ahead of the women’s tag team title match on Monday, and we’ll get Drew McIntyre taking on Jimmy Uso. Last week Charlotte Flair challenged Tiffany Stratton for Tiffany’s women’s title, so one has to imagine she’ll continue the “big brothering” at every opportunity while Tiffany will be teaming up with Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber to battle Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Kevin Owens might have a response to Sami Zayn after Sami accepted the unsanctioned match between them at Elimination Chamber, the Wyatt Sicks have been hinting at something to do with Alexa Bliss, still no word on Randy Orton’s return yet, but LA Knight and Shinsuke Nakamura look to be squaring up again for the US title in the near future. That’s the preamble so let’s get to the show.

Commentary welcomes us to New Orleans, and remind us that The Rock will be here. We see various wrestlers arrive like Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair and Naomi, and WWE champion Cody Rhodes. Cody finds Nick Aldis, and Nick says Cody is out of the six man tag, and Cody isn’t happy but Nick says there’s no way around this as the ruling is coming from the Final Boss. Said Final Boss wants to see Cody in the ring at some point. Curious who they’ll sub in for Cody in that six man.

To the ring and here’s Drew McIntyre for our first match. Nice of them to start a wrestling show with a wrestling match. We see Jimmy Uso do the walk and talk thing, Jimmy says Drew wont win at the Chamber or get to Mania.

Match #1: Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

Some early jaw jacking and Drew fakes a “yeet” so they star trading blows with Jimmy getting the better of things early including a top rope cross body for a 1 count. Drew takes over with a belly to belly throw, then another one which sends Jimmy out of the ring. A little ringside brawling now as Drew rams Jimmy into the barricade before they head back into the ring. Drew “No mania for you” to annoy Jimmy who fights back with an enziguri to send Drew out of the ring then Jimmy hits a suicide dive. Drew catches a kick and slams Jimmy onto the apron the hits the inverted Alabama Slam onto the ring steps to send us picture in picture.

Jimmy barely beats the 10 count and Drew then starts laying in mounted punches. Jimmy fights back with some chops but Drew kicks him in the ribs to cut him off and follows with a suplex. Drew retains control and sets Jimmy on the top rope then climbs up with him as we come back to broadcast. Some clubbing blows to the back from Drew then he goes for an avalanche back suplex but Jimmy fights him off then hits a Whisper in the Wind to put both men down. Jimmy with a flurry of strikes then a Samoan Drop. Drew intercepts a hip attack with a flying headbutt then a spinebuster into a jackknife pin for a 2 count. Jimmy avoids a Future Shock DDT and they trade some punches before Drew winds up going up top only to fly into a superkick then Jimmy with a less than stellar Spear for a near fall. Jimmy goes up top but misses a flying nothing then Drew lands a neckbreaker and kips up. Drew wants the Claymore but runs into a superkick, then lands a headbutt and trash talks Jimmy before laying in more strikes in the corner and tries another inverted Alabama Slam but Jimmy rolls through into a Victory Roll for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Jimmy Uso won in 11:15

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent if mostly forgettable match, I’m surprised Jimmy got the win here but Drew got a decent bit of heat back post match.

Post match Drew snaps and beats the crap out of Jimmy then sets his head against the ring post and sets to Claymore him into it but a bunch of officials run down to save Jimmy from destruction. Drew goes to leave, but then runs back down to hit a regular Claymore on Jimmy.

Commentary says our main event is now Damian Priest and Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, well that’s going to end with some gnarly violence. We get a recap of the ending of the main event last week.

We see Solo arrive but he’s all by his lonesome. As he walks he finds Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu, Solo says last week was an accident. Fatu says they’re good, because if it wasn’t an accident Solo wouldn’t be standing here right now. Solo and Fatu confirm that they’ll be the tag team in the main event, Solo says that’s why he loves Fatu and will go to talk with Aldis. Fatu clearly does not love Solo anymore if the eyes tell the truth of it. That sends us to break.

Post break we get some hype for Elimination Chamber.

We see video from earlier Carmelo Hayes and R-Truth find each other. Truth says they’re about to have their first match and Miz comes over. Miz will team with Hayes while Truth will go find his partner. Miz is trying to get over “Melo don’t Miz” but Hayes just isn’t having it.

Miz heads to the ring for that match, Hayes just storms by him after he got to do his silly twirl. Truth’s partner will be revealed after this break.

Post break we get a Zelina Vega video.

Back to the ring, and Truth comes out and he’s got a mic. He plays with the crowd then says his tag team partner is a local legend from New Orleans, Louisiana Knight. OK, that’s pretty good. LA Knight comes out and seems bemused by Truth.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Miz and Carmelo Hayes vs. R-Truth and LA Knight

Hayes and Truth start, some quick springboard work from Hayes but Truth fights back with a drop toe hold. They trade some pin attempts then Truth hits a hip toss and fakes a pin to get Hayes to kick at 2. Knight tags in and unloads on Hayes with strikes then a running neckbreaker. Truth back in and hits an arm drag as Hayes refuses to tag in Miz. They run into each other and Truth tags Miz to everyone’s confusion and Hayes knocks Truth off the apron as we head to break.

We come back to Truth trying to tag out but Hayes is blocking him then lands a cheap shot to Knight. Suplex to Stunner from Truth and both men are down. Miz wants in as does Knight, Hayes finally does tag out as does Truth and Knight starts running wild. Knight stomps away at Hayes and clotheslines Miz then hits him with a slam and running elbow. Miz flips out of a back suplex then Hayes blind tags as Miz botches a slam and Hayes hits a superkick to Knight for a 2 count. Knight blocks a Codebreaker but misses a Blunt Force Trauma and Truth tags in. Truth with the shoulder blocks and Proto Bomb, the 5 Knuckle Shuffle connects then tries the Attitude Adjustment but Hayes slips free and Truth hits the Lie Detector and locks in an STF. Miz breaks up the hold and Knight then clotheslines him out of the ring and follows him to ram him into the barricade. Shinsuke Nakamura from the crowd kicks Knight a few times and Truth is all alone. Miz tags in and he and Hayes hit a Skull Crushing Finale and Codebreaker combination to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Miz and Carmelo Hayes won in 10:04

Rating: 2 stars

Thoughts: Miz and Hayes makes sense as a bit of a pairing, at least short term would be my guess. Truth is basically bullet proof so eating losses doesn’t matter to him and Nakamura continues to be a thorn in the side of Knight.

We see Tiffany Stratton walk in the back, she’ll be in action after this break.

Post break we get another of those Charlotte Flair videos.

Tiffany Stratton then heads to the ring for our next match. She gets a mic and says everyone knows it’s Tiffy Time, and everyone’s been obsessed with her since she won the title. Last week she had Jax beaten before Candice got involved, but at Elimination Chamber she and Trish are making sure those two come to an end. But right now she wants to talk about Charlotte Flair, because she’s not here so we have to focus on her. Tiffany says this is a dream come true to wrestle Charlotte, and at Mania she’s not coming for Charlotte’s legacy because that’s all Charlotte’s, she’s coming for the top spot in this company. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae interrupt with mics. Jax thinks this is cute. Jax will come for that title after the Chamber and Tiffany wont even make it to Mania. Tiffany tells Jax to give it up, and once Candice goes down tonight then Jax wont have anyone to do her dirty work. Candice and Jax try to jump Tiffany but a ref gets involved to try and enforce the scheduled match as we head to break.

Match #3: Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae w/ Nia Jax

Joined in progress as Tiffany counters an arm wring and fires up with some shoulder blocks and a dropkick. That flurry was a little sloppy. Charlotte Flair’s music hits and she heads down to ringside. Candice avoids a handspring back elbow and then goes after the arm of Tiffany. Charlotte sits with commentary and, God help us all, gets a headset. Tiffany lands a hip attack. Wade Barrett tries to tee up Charlotte and she still takes forever to deliver bad sound bites. Candice goes back to the arm of Tiffany, frankly Tiffany shouldn’t be giving Candice this much offense. Tiffany fights back with a low double stomp, Candice rolls out of the ring and Tiffany then climbs up top and hits a moonsault, well she kind of glances Jax I guess but both Jax and Candice sell as we head to picture in picture.

