Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone, so 2023 in the wrestling world continues to be a massive downer. I’m not sure if Smackdown tonight can alter that, but let’s take a look at what’s in store for us. The big draw tonight is the contract signing between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens for their title match at the Royal Rumble for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. Roman has done a lot to try and keep Owens from making it to this moment, and he might feel that his uWu title is in jeopardy. But hey, it’s just a contract signing right? I’m sure nothing bad will happen. The Rumble is coming up in just a couple of weeks so they need to get some more heat on this match if possible. As for the rest of the card, there’s a tournament going on to crown challengers to the Usos tag team titles and we’ll get two matches for it tonight. First we’ll get Butch and Ridge Holland taking on Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, and it’d be nice to see Kaiser and Vinci get some momentum. We all know Gunther is the man in Imperium, but Kaiser and Vinci shouldn’t be afterthoughts. Our other tag team match will see the Banger Bros (if Vince knew what the internet was I’d swear this was his idea) of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre taking on the Viking Raiders. That one has some potential, if they let Erik and Ivar cut loose they could have a good hard hitting match with Sheamus and Drew. As for the rest of it, Poochie will probably turn up, there’s the ongoing drama with Sami Zayn and his relationship with the Bloodline, and we’re probably due a bunch of people declaring for the Rumble. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

Match #1:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating: