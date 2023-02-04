Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. This week, boy this week could be a doozy. I’m sure you all know what happened at the Royal Rumble and the fallout starts hot and heavy here. No word yet on the status of Sami Zayn but if he’s going to show up it will be on Smackdown sooner or later, but we do know Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns will be here tonight. Our Tribal Chief is set to address the Sami Zayn situation, plus begin building and discussing his WrestleMania match with Cody Rhodes. More immediately though, there’s the looming question of Jey Uso. Jey bailed on the beatdown of Sami Zayn at the Rumble and while logic suggest he’ll be back in the Bloodline fold before Mania, how exactly we get there will be interesting. Roman and Jey proved they have darn good chemistry be it in the ring or on the mic when Roman first recruited Jey to the cause, and how Roman lures him back intrigues me. On the in ring side of things we’ve got a Smackdown women’s title match between Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville (yawn), Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi vs. Zelina Vega vs. Natalya for a spot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match, and the finals of the tag team tournament when Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser battle Braun Strowman and Ricochet. Other lingering threads include what Bray Wyatt will be up to now that he beat LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus taking issue with the Viking Raiders, and what specifically is on the horizon for Intercontinental champion Gunther after his MVP performance at the Rumble. Well that’s the preamble folks, let’s get to the action.

First a recap of the end of the Rumble PPV, which remains one of the best bits of wrestling in years.

Kayla is outside the arena waiting for the Bloodline, and here they come. Jimmy, Solo, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns. Roman just ignores Kayla’s questions about Jey Uso and walks by, but here’s Paul Heyman. Heyman can’t believe such a warm hearted person would ask such a cold question. There is no update on Jey, but he does thank her for wearing the Bloodline color of red.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show, no McAfee? I’m hurt, because I like McAfee. Though putting Rick Boogs on RAW does ruin some of the potential fun.

Out first, here come Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Imperium (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser) w/ Gunther vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

As a reminder, the winner of this match will win this tournament and get a shot at the Usos tag team titles. Vinci and Braun get us going. They tie up, and Braun shoves Vinci around. Kaiser tags in, leading to a misdirection but Braun still prevails and all of Imperium hold a conference outside the ring. Ricochet tags in to face off with Kaiser, he grabs a side headlock then they hit the ropes with Ricochet landing a dropkick. Kaiser lands a right hand, then eats a jawbreaker. Vinci distracts Ricochet allowing Kaiser to hit an uppercut. Braun heads down to run over Vinci then gets in the face of Gunther to argue before Kaiser dives at him but Braun catches Kaiser, then Vinci tries a top rope cross body, he kind of overshoots Braun and Kaiser but lands enough to get the sell from Braun as we go to break.

Vinci posts Braun as we come back, Kaiser tags in and Braun takes then tandem kicks through the ropes. Kaiser works to keep Braun grounded then tags in Vinci. Braun works to his feet and tries to power towards Ricochet, eventually he gets there and tags out. Ricochet gets to run wild on Vinci for a bit including a standing Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. Vinci fights back and posts Ricochet then tags in Kaiser but Ricochet avoids the double team kicks and hits a handspring back elbow. Braun knocks Vinci off the apron to set up an assisted dive with Ricochet onto Kaiser and Vinci. Gunther and Ricochet shove each other, which the ref sees and then ejects Gunther. Now Gunther trash talks Braun as he’s leaving, Braun follows Gunther and the ref is distracted setting up a double team on Ricochet for 2 as we head to break.

We come back to Ricochet and Kaiser trading strikes. Uppercut from Kaiser, then Ricochet counters with a knee strike. Vinci tags in and Ricochet takes some tandem offense for a 2 count. Vinci wants the Imperial Bomb, but Ricochet fights free and kicks Kaiser. Kaiser tags out and we get the tossing brainbuster from Kaiser to Vinci but here’s Braun to break up the pin. Braun wants the hot tag, Kaiser tags in but Ricochet gets to Braun and Braun starts running over Kaiser. Vinci bounces off of Braun after a springboard crossbody, Kaiser lands an uppercut but Braun comes off the ropes with a clothesline. Braun wants the Monster Bomb, he hits it and tags in Ricochet. Ricochet goes up to the shoulders of Braun, hits a Swanton Bomb off the shoulders and gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Braun Strowman and Ricochet won

Rating: 3 stars

A little disjointed because of the commercial breaks, but the action was mostly solid. Shame that Imperium lose again, though if the Usos are still going to lean heel it makes sense to put good guys against them.

Up next, a video recap of Rhea Ripley winning the women’s Rumble match and deciding to challenge Poochie at Mania.

In the back Kayla interviews Poochie, who claims Mania will be epic. She’s focused on Sonya Deville tonight, and here’s Sonya to interrupt. Sonya insults the crowd, then says Hollywood needs a star like Sonya Deville. Charlotte laughs at that, like the rest of us, then they mercifully end the segment. That sends us to break, with the promise of another video recap afterwards.

We come back and do get the promised video recap, this one about an incident in NASCAR when Judgement Day confronted Rey Mysterio and New Day during a photo shoot for the NASCAR event leading to a race, a very visibly slow race which Rey narrowly wins over Dominik. I appreciate product synergy but boy was that a waste of time.

Oh joy, we’re following that up with Poochie’s title defense after this break. So we used an entire segment on that fake race. Poorly thought layout.

Post break, here comes Charlotte and her sweetened crowd noise. Kind of a shame they’re faking it here because there does seem to be a positive Charlotte contingent here in South Carolina.

Match #2 – Smackdown Women’s Title Match: (c) Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville

Some stalling early, I guess they’re really hard up for time this episode. Charlotte with a shoulder tackle and poses. Mat return from Charlotte then she grabs an arm wringer. Sonya grabs the hair and tries her own arm wringer, Charlotte counters then boots Sonya through the ropes. Charlotte up top, hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Sonya avoids a corner rush, then Charlotte sends Sonya to the apron and lands an elbow. Hair pull from Sonya, this counts as taking over as we head to break.

Sonya with a few kicks as we come back, Charlotte then avoids one and covers for 2. Another kick from Sonya, then a chin lock making very sure she’s facing the hard cam. Charlotte fires up with strikes, they lose their spot for a moment then Charlotte slams Sonya into the corner. Kick from Sonya, then Charlotte decides to ignore that and land strikes. Back suplex from Charlotte then she goes after the leg of Sonya. Big Boot from Charlotte gets a near fall, and audibly consults with the ref about the time left. Sonya avoids a boot and snaps Charlotte’s leg across the ropes. Pump kick from Sonya, only a 2 count to near silence. Charlotte fights back with a backbreaker, misses a boot, takes a really awkward kick then she has to remind Sonya where they are in the match. Sonya with a flying knee for 2. Now Sonya things about a Figure Four, Charlotte counters with a small package and Sonya botches the kick out but the ref knows that wasn’t the finish. Step over clothesline from Charlotte, she’s yet to actually measure that move properly. Charlotte goes up top, tries a moonsault but Sonya with the legs up to block, then a school boy with the ropes but only 2. Sonya tries another Figure Four, Charlotte counters into the Figure Eight and Sonya taps.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Charlotte Flair retained the title

Rating: 1.5 stars

Too long by half, kind of heatless, sloppy in more than a few places, and more than a little disjointed. There was no chance of Sonya winning here, several places where they mistimed things, Charlotte has a few moves she likes to do but can’t land them consistently, and Sonya’s work has never been anything to write home about.

Next a recap of Cody Rhodes winning the Rumble.

Roman Reigns is in his locker room, he asks Jimmy where his brother is. Jimmy hasn’t heard from Jey at all. Roman finds that disrespectful, Jey walks out on them but doesn’t care enough to communicate. They’ve got a title match next week, and here’s Jey walking out on his obligations. Roman asks again, has Jimmy talked to Jey. Jimmy repeats, he hasn’t heard from him but Jey will be there next week because they’re brothers. Roman wants to know if Jey will be there for the entire Bloodline, and asks Solo if he’s talked with Jey. Jimmy says Jey hasn’t talked to anyone. Roman tries to impress upon them the seriousness of this, it’s WrestleMania season, and he sends Jimmy and Solo to find Jey.

Back to the ring, here comes the Brawling Brutes, they’ll take on the Viking Raiders. Well, allegedly at least as I’d bet on Drew and Sheamus getting involved. We get a Kofi Kingston highlight to send us to break.

Post break here come the Viking Raiders.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland) vs. Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) w/ Valhalla

Ivar and Butch get us going, Ivar backs him into a corner. Butch with some strikes, Ivar doesn’t appreciate that and shoves him back then unloads with strikes. Hard whip into the buckle from Ivar then he tags in Erik. Butch fights back with a kick then goes for the fingers of Erik but Erik counters only for Ridge to tag in. Ridge with a flying shoulder block, Erik hits an elbow and they fight over a suplex spot with Ridge landing one. Butch back in, he and Ridge with some Bodhran beating to Erik. Butch tries to dive, but misses and gets distracted by Valhalla allowing Erik to slam him into the barricade and lay him out with a forearm to send us to break.

