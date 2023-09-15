Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, it’s Friday again so it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Things are in a weird spot overall on Smackdown at the moment, reports are that Roman isn’t scheduled to wrestle until the Saudi show in November and while he’ll obviously be on TV ahead of that date to help promote his match it does leave a gaping hole in the Smackdown ecosystem that they’ve been unable to reliably fill. Tonight we’re getting Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles after Balor and Damien Priest attacked AJ last week after AJ pinned Jimmy Uso, the whole Judgement Day and remnant of the Bloodline stuff is still nascent but will need some kind of rationale or spark pretty soon if anyone’s going to buy into it. Still no word on who might have been traded to Smackdown for Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio is trying to rehab the US title after Austin Theory’s lackluster reign but needs a new challenger, Iyo Sky will defend the women’s title against Asuka next week but we’ll probably get something to help with that build tonight. John Cena will be on the Grayson Waller Effect, LA Knight and Miz are having their rematch here and one has to imagine that the next real feud for Knight starts here, Jimmy Uso is still trying to get back into Roman’s good graces, Shotzi has pinned Bayley a few weeks in a row so they might do something with that. In the rumor mill is something to do with The Rock, he and Pat McAfee are in general proximity to the venue tonight but I doubt Rock shows up unannounced when Roman isn’t there. Smackdown is still kind of resetting these days, which happens, but hopefully they can find a meaningful gear for the show sooner rather than later. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

