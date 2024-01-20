Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone, hope this Friday finds you well as it’s time for more WWE Smackdown. We’re not quite at the go home show for the Royal Rumble but we are at the penultimate Smackdown for that and that means a lot of contract signings or things of that nature. In fact our big draw for this evening will be the contract signing for the Fatal 4-Way for the Undisputed WWE Universal title when champion Roman Reigns defends against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles. Roman isn’t scheduled for Elimination Chamber so if there’s going to be a title change before WrestleMania(lol) the Rumble is the last chance for that. Also tonight Logan Paul appears on the KO Show opposite his challenger at the Rumble, Kevin Owens. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance will defend the women’s tag team belts against the Unholy Union of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, but my money would be on the Kabuki Warriors of Asuka and Kairi Sane getting involved since Fyre and Dawn got involved in their business. There can be only one LWO, and the Latino World Order of Carlito, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde will battle against the Legado World Order of Santos Escobar, Angel, and Humberto. We’ve also got a rematch from last week when Pretty Deadly once again take on Butch and Tyler Bate, last week Butch teased dropping that name and going back to Pete Dunne so we’ll see if that pays off. Lastly in things to keep an eye on, The Final Testament of Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain are still taking aim at Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits so we’ll see what happens there, Bianca Belair is still after Iyo Sky and Iyo’s title, we’ve not had a ton of people declare for the Rumble so we might get something along those lines, and last week Austin Theory got his bell rung after he and Carmelo Hayes botched a spot so we might get an update on both of them. This is the last week for things to really take shape for the Rumble as the go home show rarely features new stuff being added, so anyone out there needing something to do should speak up. Well that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.

First a recap of last week, specifically the Bloodline related things.

At the security point Jannetty Uso and Solo Sikoa welcome Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Roman reminds Jimmy and Solo he told them to fix things last week, and now he has to make things right by himself. Solo says he’ll fix everything.

We’re opening with the contract signing, Nick Aldis is in the ring with the table and chairs set up. Aldis brings out AJ Styles, nice of him not to mention running AJ out of TNA all those years ago. AJ signs while LA Knight heads down, then Knight signs the contract. Randy Orton is next and he signs the contract once he’s in the ring. That just leaves our Tribal Chief and reigning UwU champion Roman Reigns. Roman does not show up though, instead it’s Paul Heyman with a mic. Heyman stays on the entrance stage and introduces himself and begins walking to the ring, he says that Roman and he just arrived and haven’t had a chance to get a lawyer to look over this contract. Well Roman will not be signing anything that isn’t approved, which is just good business really. Aldis says it’s fine if Roman wont sign, but he’s got 3 signatures and he’ll happily make it a triple threat for the vacant title. Naturally this annoys Heyman who heads to the ring. Heyman asks if Aldis knows how much Heyman cares about him, he halfway respects the mediocre job Aldis has been doing lately, especially since he looks really good doing such a mediocre job. But no matter how good Aldis looks he can’t sell that decision to the board, or the fans, or Roman Reigns who runs things here. Roman should be having a one on one match, and Knight cuts into this with a “will you shut the hell up.” Knight agrees it should be one on one, he had Roman beat but his halfwit cousin saved him but if Heyman opens his mouth again he’ll come over there and cut bacon off of his back. AJ gets involved now and says the Bloodline tried to end his career then Knight stepped over his body to get a title shot and lost. Frankly Knight is lucky to be here. Knight says AJ’s the one with a horseshoe up his ass, and tells him to focus on Roman. Some more sniping from AJ and Knight while Randy looks bored by all of this. Knight promises that if he has to walk over AJ’s body again he’ll happily do it at the Rumble. AJ and Knight then start brawling to the back and Aldis comes down to try and separate them then the officials and agents show up to pull AJ and Knight apart. Heyman laughs at the brawling but he’s all alone with Randy now. Randy looks at Heyman and says he can see what he’s doing but it wont work, because later tonight Randy is going to drop Solo and beat him. Then he’s going to reintroduce to Roman the most dangerous letters in sports entertainment, RKO. Decent opening segment, AJ and Knight being distracted by each other and clearing the way for Randy and Roman to be the focus tracks.

Commentary runs down the upcoming card.

In the back Logan Paul, the US champion, arrives.

The LWO head to the ring for our first match, which will be up after this break.

In the back Aldis walks into AJ, AJ wants Knight tonight and Aldis obliges his request.

Back to the ring, here comes Legado del Fantasma.

Match #1 – Trios Match: Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz del Toro w/ Zelina Vega vs. Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Angel, and Humberto)

Everyone walks away from Carlito then Angel is able to jump him from behind to start things. Angel then runs into a chop. Cruz tags in and starts trading strikes with Angel. Cruz avoids Angel then hits a springboard hurricanrana. Wilde tags in now and Angel eats a double back elbow then an assisted splash. Humberto misses a spot but Wilde winds up taking out both Angel and Humberto. Escobar gets low bridged and that sets up a double dive from Wilde and Cruz to send us to break.

We come back to Humberto and Angel double taming Wilde. Cheap shot from Escobar and that prompts Carlito to get in and break up a pin from Humberto. Angel tags in then he tags in Escobar and there’s a triple team to Wilde. Escobar prevents a tag then hits a back suplex. Humberto tags in, then Angel tags in and they stomp on Wilde for a bit. Angel lands a low dropkick and roughs up Wilde before tagging in Humberto. Humberto with a chin lock, but Wilde fights back with an around the world DDT and both men are down. Angel cheap shots Carlito and Cruz to prevent the tag, but Carlito ignores him and gets the tag anyway. Carlito runs wild for a bit and takes out Angel and Humberto then plants Humberto with a spinebuster but Escobar breaks up the pin. Escobar distracts Carlito long enough for Humberto to hit a disaster kick. Time for Everyone to get their Stuff In for a bit, eventually Escobar with a blind tag that allows him to roll up and pin Carlito.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Legado del Fantasma won in 8:26

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough, and Carlito being the only heavy that the LWO have is a decent enough dynamic to play off of.

At gorilla Kayla talks with Pretty Deadly, Prince and Wilson feel better prepared now that they know about Tyler Bate. They’ve studied tape on Butch and Bate and now they’re ready for them.

Pretty Deadly head to the ring for our next match, that’ll be up after this break.

In the back we get a video from Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. They have words for the Final Testament, they’re the real monsters in the ring while the others are hiding in the dark. Just name the time and place, and these three will show you what real intimidation looks like.

Back to the ring, Tyler Bate’s music plays. After that comes Pete Dunne to his own new theme music. About time.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

Wilson and Bate start us off, Bate pretty handily out wrestles Wilson to start then tags in Dunne. Dunne runs over Wilson with a clothesline then goes for the arm of Wilson. Dunne grabs the fingers of Wilson and yanks at them then cranks on an armbar, then stomps on the knee for good measure. Bate tags back in and bounces off of Dunne to land a senton. Airplane Spin from Bate and Prince runs into them and gets knocked over by Bate. Wilson and Prince take a powder as we head to break.

Post break Prince is working the arm of Bate. Wilson tags in and he hits a corner splash then we get an assisted gutbuster. Bate flips out of a back suplex, disposes of Prince then hits an exploder suplex on Wilson. Dunne wants in and gets the tag, Dunne gets to run wild now and drills Wilson with a rebound German suplex and a kick to the head. Prince takes a kick to the head then he grabs Wilson and hits a rolling release suplex that drops Wilson onto Prince. Some stomps to Prince now but Dunne runs into a boot and tags out. Bate punches out Prince with a Buff and Bop, then hits a rebound lariat. Prince gets a double kick in the corner and Bate dives onto Wilson. Dunne breaks the fingers of Prince and hits a Bitter End to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: British Strong Style won in 7:22

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Two good tag teams turning in a good effort. Dunne going back to Dunne is overdue given that he’s basically been that character for the last few months. These two teams work well together and this was good overall.

We get a recap of Kevin Owens winning the tournament to get a shot at the US title and all of his resulting interactions with Logan Paul.

That leads to Kevin Owens heading to the ring, no tie for Owens and I’m sad about that. But after this break Owens will host Logan Paul on the KO Show.

Match #3:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: