Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, it’s the go home show for Bash in Berlin on this episode of WWE Smackdown. This event already happened as they’re in Germany so you can easily find spoilers if you’re so inclined. Tonight we’re likely to get the final face off between WWE champion Cody Rhodes and challenger Kevin Owens, we’re getting a Street Fight between Nia Jax and Michin for Jax’s title, LA Knight is holding an open challenge for the US title, and we’re getting a fourth match between Carmelo Hayes and Andrade. Hayes and Andrade have turned in some very good TV matches over the last few weeks and one assumes Hayes wins here to push them to a fifth bout at an upcoming big event of some kind. Still no word on AJ Styles or Shinsuke Nakamura, Giovanni Vinci is getting closer to a debut but isn’t advertised for this week, neither is Roman Reigns but then again the Bloodline is totally absent for the PPV tomorrow so there’s not much reason for him to have made the trip. Expect a fair amount of video packages and the like, because it’s a go home show, but I’ve got a bit of hope for the overall episode. So let’s get to the action.

We see several people arriving at the arena.

LA Knight heads to the ring to a big pop and to issue his open challenge. Knight gets a mic and he wants to talk to us. It’s been 27 years since WWE had a TV event in Berlin, and now the megastar is here to kick off this one. He’s got the US title and last week in the capitol of the USA, Washington DC he had a successful title defense and now he’s in the German capitol and might as well defend it here too. So your US champion is holding an open challenge right now, so anyone that wants to come get stomped out can answer it. Out comes German native Ludwig Kaiser to a very big pop. Kaiser has a mic with him as he walks to the ring and speaks some German to say he’s home. Well if LA Knight is the champion he claims to be he’ll defend that title against the best, which is a pointless recap of what Knight just said, but Kaiser and Berlin can guarantee that there’s no one better on German soil than the German Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser has reached the ring and promises to rename the US title and change it to the European title. The crowd is very pro Kaiser. Knight says it’s impressive for Gunther’s stooge to pull that off, and says Kaiser can do anything with the title if he wins it, but he wont win because Knight wont let him. The only thing Kaiser is going to do is lay down and catch three the hard way. After this break those two will go at it.

Match #1 – US Title Match: (c) LA Knight vs. Ludwig Kaiser

The match starts as we come back, and both of these men are very tan. Knight acknowledges the pro Kaiser crowd and Kaiser brushes that off. They tie up and fight into a corner but Knight gives a clean break. Another tie up, Kaiser goes for the arm of Knight then they trade arm wringers and escapes with Knight arm wringing Kaiser down. Kaiser pops up and shoves Knight then they tie up again and Kaiser gets things in a corner and does not give a clean break. Headlock from Kaiser before Knight rolls free and lands a back elbow. Knight with stomps in the corner then jabs but Kaiser catches a kick and lands a right hand. Kaiser with stomps in the corner now, and the crowd going from chanting “yeah” to “nein” is kind of fun. Knight with a clothesline and takes Kaiser out of the ring then back drops him on the apron. Kaiser fights back and shoves Knight into the apron then slams him against the ring steps, breaks the count then runs around the ring to dropkick the steps beside Knight’s head. We couldn’t have found a better camera angle for that one guys? Anyway that sends us to break.

Kaiser is still in control as we come back. Knight starts his comeback as the crowd is singing for Kaiser, he clotheslines Knight out of the ring and begins bouncing him off of the German announce table. Back in the ring Knight hits a neckbreaker then heads to the second rope for an elbow drop that gets a 2 count. More stomps from Knight then a running knee attack in the corner. Manhattan drop from Knight then he runs into an enziguri that gets 2 for Kaiser. They start trading strikes now with Knight being the better brawler then landing a tilt a whirl slam. Kaiser blocks Blunt Force Trauma with a roll up for 2 then lands a clothesline. Punt kick from Kaiser then the Kaiser Roll for a near fall. Kaiser is still firing up, wants the leg lace DDT but Knight fights back with a Side Effect then Blunt Force Trauma to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight retained the title in 11:59

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Solid match, Kaiser is a wonderful technician and expressive performer while Knight remains rock solid in the ring. I wouldn’t hate more of these two but even as a one off this was good work from both men.

Gunther vs. Randy Orton hype package next.

After that Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews head to the ring. They’ll be in action against Angel and Berto after this break.

Post break we get a Nia Jax hype package. That’s. . . well that’s certainly one way to kill broadcast time.

Legado’s B team have made their way to the ring during the break.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Los Garza (Angel and Berto) w/ Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez vs. Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews

Apollo and Berto start, they run the ropes and show off athleticism then Apollo lands a dropkick. Delayed vertical suplex from Apollo gets a 2 count. Corbin tags in and starts punching away at Berto but Berto tags in Angel but Corbin with a double clothesline to put them both down. 10 punch in the corner from Corbin but Angel avoids the last one only to get slammed into the corner then hit with a clothesline. Angel shoves Corbin into their corner and tags in Berto so they can double team Corbin for a bit. Corbin shoves Berto out of the ring and tags in Apollo. Apollo handles Angel then sets to dive onto both men and connects with it. That sends us to break.

