Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey there people, it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight Solo Sikoa will talk, and try to convince you that Jacob Fatu isn’t showing him up in pretty much every respect during his Bloodline 2.0 experiment. It’s a little unclear if Roman and Cody vs. Solo and Fatu will main event at Bad Blood over CM Punk and Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell, if they add some kind of stipulation to the tag team match it’s possible and if they’re going to do that they need to set that up really quick. Bayley will take on Naomi for a shot at Nia Jax’s women’s title at Bad Blood, the two scored a simultaneous pin on Jax last week but Nick Aldis decided against making a triple threat match. I imagine in Jax gets involved here to force a non-finish we’ll get there anyway but ostensibly we’ve got Bayley and Naomi tonight. We’re getting another Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade match tonight, Giovanni Vinci lost again to Apollo Crews but did get some revenge with a Brainbuster, Kevin Owens looks close to turning on Cody Rhodes but my hunch is they’ll let that one slow burn for a while longer. Randy Orton could still use something to do, DIY and the Street Profits have been beaten down by the Bloodline a comical amount at this point, the Wyatt Sicks keep teasing a Smackdown appearance, Waller and Theory continue to slow roll breaking up, and we still have no idea what’s up with AJ Styles or Shinsuke Nakamura. Bad Blood is coming up sooner rather than later so let’s see what happens tonight.

First up, here comes Randy Orton. Randy takes his sweet time playing with the crowd before eventually getting a mic, then he says it’s good to be back on Smackdown after handling some business on RAW then welcomes us to the show. He’s been around for a while and can count on one hand the number of people he actually trusts, but Cody Rhodes is one of them. He goes through their history for a bit and brings up Cody agreeing to team with Roman Reigns, he doesn’t really get it and wants an explanation, he’d like Cody to come out here and help him understand this whole thing. Cody obliges the request and takes his own somewhat sweet time getting to the ring, he does take time to talk with some kids in Cody cosplay which is kind of cool. Eventually Cody gets a mic and asks what we want to talk about, he knows Randy wants to hear an explanation and Cody admits he might look foolish teaming with Roman. He asks Randy if he’d rather be a fool or a coward, Randy gets that. Cody says Roman gave him his word, and thus far Roman has been a man of his word even when that was horrible. Of course Cody is standing here with Randy Orton, the Legend Killer. Well it’s time to kill this current legend of the rogue Bloodline, and he hopes that isn’t a problem for Randy, then they shake hands. Randy says there’s no problem at all, unless of course Cody makes it a problem. Kevin Owens shows up, no one even said his name he’s breaking the rules here, to add his two cents. Owens gets a mic but before he can speak Solo Sikoa’s music hits and here’s the phony Tribal Chief with the real star Jacob Fatu and their faceless goons. Solo is happy the three of them are in one place, it saves him the trouble of finding them. Oh, before he gets going he should let Oklahoma City acknowledge him, and the boos are there but definitely sweetened. Anyway Solo admits that Roman gave Cody his word, and Cody’s gonna need Roman’s help because Randy and Owens are of no help. Solo asks how long they’ve been fighting the Bloodline, and Owens and Randy always let Cody down. So Cody will team with Roman because Randy and Owens have let Cody down. Owens laughs at this, and reminds us that no one cares about Solo saying anything, then offers a tag team match for tonight. Cody tries to get involved but Owens cuts that off, he wants Solo and Fatu against him and Randy. Solo still hasn’t found his voice, which is becoming increasingly obvious.

We get a recap of Naomi and Bayley getting the double pin on Nia Jax last week. In the back Jax complains to Tiffany Stratton about last week, she doesn’t understand how we got here. She grabs Tiffany by the throat and Tiffany apologizes for last week, Jax threatens her telling her if this goes bad for Jax it’s going to go worse for Tiffany. Trying to make Tiffany the sympathetic one here feels like the wrong move, she was more over as her heel persona.

Bayley heads to the ring, our first match will be up after this break.

We come back to news that SummerSlam will be two nights going forward, and Randy and Owens vs. Solo and Fatu is official.

Naomi is making her way to the ring as we head to the ring.

Match #1: Bayley vs. Naomi

Only took us 27 minutes to have a wrestling match start on this episode. Naomi tries a quick roll up. They tie up then break clean, and Naomi tries more pinning predicaments but can’t find a three count. Bayley almost throws a right hand but holds back, so they jaw jack then Naomi goes with some shoves. Shoves from Bayley then Naomi flips out of a back suplex only for Bayley to land a shoulder block. Some rope running then Bayley lands a clothesline for a 2 count. Arm drag from Bayley but then Naomi hits a bulldog then a superkick sends Bayley out of the ring. Corkscrew plancha from Naomi connects and we head to break.

Bayley hits an elbow to Naomi as we’re coming back. Back suplex from Bayley and Naomi rolls out of the ring, Bayley then follows with a suicide dive to wipe out Naomi. They head back into the ring where Naomi lands a Rear View for a 2 count. They trade strikes then Naomi lands a side kick and an enziguri then a spike head scissors for a near fall. Naomi with a kick out of the corner then heads up top for a Blockbuster which gets a 2 count. Bayley avoids a suplex and hits a gordbuster, then they botch a sunset bomb into the corner, I can see the idea but that didn’t work out. Naomi avoids a Bayley to Belly then lands a head kick and corner bulldog, Naomi up top but misses a flying nothing then eats a Bayley to Belly and Bayley follows up with a top rope elbow drop which gets the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley won in 9:57

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough match, these two went out there to have a good back and forth match and they succeeded. A few uncoordinated spots keep this from 3.5 territory but all in all definitely a good match.

Post match Naomi gives a brief handshake to Bayley then heads out as Bayley celebrates.

We get a recap of LA Knight vs. Andrade from last week, then we see Andrade walking in the back. He walks by LA Knight and pauses to talk with him, he respects Knight beating him last week but objects to Knight not shaking his hand. Hayes runs over Knight and tells Andrade to get into the ring. After this break the 6th match between Andrade and Hayes.

Post break Carmelo Hayes heads to the ring. Andrade follows.

Match #2: Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Quick dropkick from Andrade then he lays in corner stomps. Hayes avoids a corner knee attack then hangs up Andrade over the middle rope, but then Andrade with a snap powerslam as he’s between the ropes, dropping Hayes on the apron and sending us to picture in picture.

In the ring now Andrade with a back body drop then more corner stomps. Hayes avoids a 10 punch and drops Andrade onto the corner. Hayes in control now with some strikes then a clothesline. Chinlock from Hayes, Andrade fights out of that as we come back but Hayes hits a springboard clothesline for a 2 count. Another chinlock from Hayes, Andrade again fights free and lands a chop. Shoulder block from Andrade, then he avoids a springboard move and we get a double clothesline for a double down. They trade strikes then Andrade with a Dragon Screw leg whip, then he jumps into a First 48 from Hayes that gets a near fall. Hayes sets for the corner Meteora but Andrade avoids it then hits a flying forearm. Andrade hits the corner Meteora for a near fall of his own. Hayes avoids The Message and hits the fade away DDT for a 2 count. That sends us to picture in picture again.

Hayes goes for a Figure 4, he’s not smooth with that one but does get it locked in. They battle over turning the hold over a few times, eventually Hayes has to get to the ropes to force the break after Andrade gets the better of that exchange. Some chops are traded from their knees as they fight up, then Andrade just shoves Hayes out of the ring. Andrade heads up top as we come back to live, but Hayes gets up on the apron and crotches Andrade. Hayes climbs up with Andrade and looks for a superplex, Andrade blocks and headbutts Hayes down. Andrade with the old double moonsault spot for a nice near fall. Hayes avoids a suplex then the La Mistica facebuster and a Black Crush for a 2 count. Hayes goes up top, but Andrade chops him on the top rope then climbs up with him and tries a superplex but Hayes counters into an avalanche Cutter for a sick near fall. Hayes pulls himself to the top rope again, he misses a flying nothing and Andrade takes his head off with the spinning back elbow which sends Hayes loopy and out of the ring. As he’s out there LA Knight heads down and chases Hayes into the ring where Andrade boots him. Hayes shoves Andrade into Knight and grabs a School Boy for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Carmelo Hayes won in 16:48

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: This was cruising to 4 stars before the slightly screwy ending. These two are exceptional together and after 6 matches I still want more of them.

Post match Knight offers Andrade a handshake as Andrade is pissed, Andrade declines and storms off.

Next a recap of our opening segment. In the back Owens and Randy talk, then Cody walks in and asks if Owens wants to talk. Owens says he and Randy have a match in 30 minutes, he’s happy to talk with Cody but later. He wants Cody to focus on Bad Blood then walks off. Randy says he knows Cody will have their back if things go sideways.

Michin walks in the back, she’ll take on Piper Niven after this break to prepare for her dumpster match with Chelsea Green next week.

AJ Styles video package, he’ll be returning next Friday. Well that’s nice.

To the ring here comes Michin. Piper Niven follows, accompanied by Chelsea Green.

Match #3: Michin vs. Piper Niven w/ Chelsea Green

Green had brought a trashcan with her. Michin attacks Piper quickly but Piper keeps shoving her away until Michin hits a dropkick. Shoulder block from Piper. Michin with a headscissors out of the corner then she runs into an ST-Joe but avoids a senton. Green distracts Michin and allows Piper to hit a cannonball senton from the apron. That sends us to break.

