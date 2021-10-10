Jon Moxley Defeats Nick Gage In Brutal Deathmatch At GCW Fight Club (Video)

Jon Moxley defeated Nick Gage to retain the GCW Title in a brutal deathmatch at Saturday night’s GCW Fight Club event. Moxley defeated Matt Cardona to win the title back at GCW Art of War Games.

WWE legend Mick Foley came out before the match to talk about his love of hardcore wrestling and presented the GCW Title for the match, followed by doing commentary.

The match included the use of various weapons such as light tubes, barbed wire tables, pizza cutters, and more. Highlights are below.