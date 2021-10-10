wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Defeats Nick Gage In Brutal Deathmatch At GCW Fight Club (Video)
Jon Moxley defeated Nick Gage to retain the GCW Title in a brutal deathmatch at Saturday night’s GCW Fight Club event. Moxley defeated Matt Cardona to win the title back at GCW Art of War Games.
WWE legend Mick Foley came out before the match to talk about his love of hardcore wrestling and presented the GCW Title for the match, followed by doing commentary.
The match included the use of various weapons such as light tubes, barbed wire tables, pizza cutters, and more. Highlights are below.
Full circle. Mick Foley. Hardcore legend. Moxley. Gage. GCW Championship. Bloodbath. #MOXVSGAGE #GCWFightClub pic.twitter.com/cmFd696msS
— Marco Antonio Solis (@Jedi_Marcos) October 10, 2021
Find someone who looks at you like Nick Gage looks at a fresh pane of glass #MOXvsGAGE pic.twitter.com/MVfsHl9NHt
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 10, 2021
#MOXvsGAGE @thekingnickgage@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/D538qoMAXf pic.twitter.com/TcGiDMZXPh
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 10, 2021
OH, FUCK!! #MOXvsGAGE @JonMoxley@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/D538qoMAXf pic.twitter.com/8GYX7Khijf
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 10, 2021
#MOXvsGAGE @thekingnickgage@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/D538qoMAXf pic.twitter.com/e1IcB0Mhyx
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 10, 2021
#MOXvsGAGE @JonMoxley@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/D538qoMAXf pic.twitter.com/WmtAlDdY4r
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 10, 2021
.@thekingnickgage spears Moxley through the glass!! #MOXvsGAGE @GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/D538qoMAXf pic.twitter.com/fViNgScmtZ
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 10, 2021
BRUTAL!! #MOXvsGAGE @thekingnickgage@GCWrestling_ @FiteTVhttps://t.co/D538qoMAXf pic.twitter.com/ElW9Zl0CE2
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 10, 2021
