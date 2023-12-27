– Ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, AEW star Jon Moxley spoke to NJPW1972.com on his upcoming title bout at the event. Moxley will face Dave Finlay and Will Ospreay in a Triple Threat Match for the inaugural IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship. Below are some highlights:

Moxley on the rise of Finlay since he first came into New Japan: “I’ve watched David Finlay through the years rising up from a Young Lion, a little cub, to a contender. A roaring big lion, with big teeth, and big balls, to step up to me and Will Ospreay. To put himself right in the conversation at the top of New Japan pro-Wrestling.”

His thoughts on Finlay smashing the IWGP US and UK titles: “Well, you might have some thoughts on whether him smashing those title belts in Osaka was the right way to do things, but I’m not gonna lie. I kinda admire it. It took balls. Now he’s gone from a cub to a lion with big teeth and claws. Now we’ll just find out whether he’s ready or not because it ain’t gonna be easy.”

On how titles represent who you are: “There are a lot of belts in this business. A lot of championships, and a lot of guys walking round with all kinds of gold and silver on their shoulder or their waist. But a championship is what you make it. It’s how you represent yourself. The championship you wear is a representation of who you are. Your guts, your heart, your fighting spirit, and where you draw the line in the sand between you and your opponent. It says that you will give no quarter and no-one will take it from you.”

Jon Moxley on the referee for match with Will Ospreay at the Windy City Riot: “Well, it’s lucky that referee isn’t here anymore. If he had stayed, he should’ve been fired. Myself and Will Ospreay went to war all over Chicago in 2022. We gave all we had, blood sweat and tears and braincells. At the end of the day I had my hand raised, but I think we all know that Will had a little bit more in the tank. If Will wasn’t done, I wasn’t gonna be done. So, if Will wants to keep it going, if he just wants to call that chapter one, then let’s just say that was chapter one. Just the beginning, just the preamble. Will Ospreay and I have barely even begun.”

On what the new Global Heavyweight Title will mean to him: “This new title, this new championship, for it to be recognized on a world stage, then quite simply, Jon Moxley has to fight for it. And there’s no better place than Wrestle Kingdom, no better place than the Tokyo Dome for me to do what I do.”

The title match goes down a week from tomorrow at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 18 takes place on January 4, 2024 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The event will stream live on NJPW World.