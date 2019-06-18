Jon Moxley to Miss NJPW G1 Climax 29 Opening Day

– Jon Moxley will not be at the opening day of NJPW’s G1 Climax 29. New Japan announced on Monday that while Moxley will be part of the G1 Climax, he will miss the opening day and press conference:

Jon Moxley to Miss G1 Opener, Press Conference

Jon Moxley has been confirmed as a participant of G1 CLIMAX 29. Unfortunately, Moxley will miss the G1 CLIMAX 29 Opening Day taking place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on July 6, 2019.

Additionally, he will not be in attendance at the G1 CLIMAX 29 Press Conference taking place on July 5, 2019.

Moxley will join the G1 tour on July 13 in Tokyo.

We appreciate your understanding.