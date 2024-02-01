Jon Moxley Sends A Warning To CMLL After AEW Dynamite Attack

Following his match with Jeff Hardy on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley was attacked by several CMLL wrestlers. This included Volador Jr, Místico, Máscara Dorada and Hechicero. In a video posted to AEW’s Twitter page, Mox warned the quartet that retribution would be coming from the Blackpool Combat Club.

He said: “CMLL luchadores…that’s who that was! It was Volador. I thought it was Daddy Magic. You know what tonight reminded me of? One really bad night in Laredo, TX where I was in the drunk tank. The more things change, the more they stay the same. Love that town. CMLL. Greatest luchadores in the world. Interesting. Now BCC, Blackpool Combat Club, we study the history of professional wrestling all over the world. We have respect for the history of the sport of professional wrestling. A deep respect for the craft and the art of the greatest sport in the world. So we have no reason not to show respect to the luchadores of CMLL, to the fans in Arena Mexico, to the heritage of lucha libre. But dude, you came into my house and talked some shit and got into my face. I’m not even that mad about it, to be honest with you. You know, these things happen. But that behavior must be paid for. Think you can come to AEW…’Oh this is like that show on that other channel…easy, lazy American wrestlers!’ Nah man, this is All Elite Wrestling and the Blackpool Combat Club is the Elite of the Elite. Tonight you showed up in our backyard. You better hope and pray that we never show up in yours.”