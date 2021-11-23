Jonathan Gresham & Baron Black On TERMINUS Show, Whether It’s a One-Off

Jonathan Gresham and Baron Black are set to hold their first TERMINUS show in January, and they recently discussed when they came up with the idea and more. The two spoke with Fightful to promote the January 16th event that will take place in Atlanta, Georgia and you can see some highlights below:

Black on where the idea for TERMINUS came from: “This is basically an idea that me and Jon had for years. We came up training together in Atlanta and we always had this idea, we used to tell each other after training or after shows and on the road, ‘we’re going to run a show. We’re going to do it and it’s going to be awesome.’ We were saying that for years. If you see the line of collaboration years in the making, it is absolutely real. We’ve been talking about this for a long time and the stars finally aligned for it and now we’re finally doing it.”

Gresham on whether the event will be a one-off or if there will be more: “It’s more of, I like to keep things in my pocket and am a private person. It’s something that I’m not gonna talk about right now but it’s probably something that’ll come up a little later. We definitely won’t be signing people, that’s for sure.”

Gresham on the show being in the works since long before ROH went on hiatus: “My goal, after I finished in-ring wrestler was to be a coach, promoter, anything to help the wrestling industry with things that I have learned with my travels and time in wrestling. We’ve been cooking this up for a while. The timing is really funny. We don’t really know what’s going to happen with Ring of Honor. They could come back in April with Super Card and be back to normal, we don’t really know. It’s definitely not because Ring of Honor is going on hiatus. We were actually supposed to be running this show, this last weekend, the 14th, but New Japan STRONG reached out and had me do their show not the 15th, so it was impossible for me to run this show because they flew me out a day early. Just impossible to do this show, so we moved it to January 16, which, in hindsight, is better.”

Black on if they have potential talent in mind: “We have people in mind. Of course, we had to reach out as the event is less than 60 days away. We’re not revealing those individuals just yet. My experience in AEW, I’ve seen the best of the best and my tenure in other places before AEW, I’ve seen great talent as well. We have reached out and those announcements will be coming up and you’ll see who we have on board.”