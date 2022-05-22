Jonathan Gresham Explains His Vision for TERMINUS

– During a recent interview with Fightful, wrestler Jonathan Gresham discussed his next TERMINUS event, Modern Age Grappling, set for today in Hampton, Georiga. Below are som highlights:

Gresham on his vision for TERMINUS: “For a long time, I wanted to run shows and I had this visual, this way of running shows that I wanted to do. When it came time to do it, I ended up teaming with my friend Baron, so I couldn’t run fully with my vision of a promotion that I wanted to run would be. But this, Modern Age Grappling, is exactly the way I want wrestling presented. The people that, I believe, understand my vision are the people booked on the show. Just to be clear, Colt Cabana is commentating. I felt like his voice and his knowledge of the rounds system would definitely help out to explain to people what’s going on. So I have him on commentary with [Lenny.] He’s tremendous. I love him.”

On booking former ROH wrestlers for the show: “The guys on the card, they lost their jobs, of course, with me with Ring of Honor. This is me trying to put this style of wrestling forward, but also the guys that lost their jobs from Ring of Honor, give them a place that, hopefully, will have eyes watching. That’s my goal right now. This is my original idea of my promotion, is this one. Rounds-based wrestling.”

Jonathan Gresham on not having to “sell” the show to anybody: “No, I didn’t have to sell it to anybody. All the guys I have on the card are ambitious like I am, so they’re open to challenges like this. I’ve worked with all of them, too. They understand what I’m looking for as far as the presentation of wrestling. I also think the rounds-based system gives each round its own life, its own identity. So each round you get a different feel of wrestling. It can be fast-paced, it can be slow, it can be a brawl. It can be anything. I’m really interested to see how the live audience digests it. We tried it one time at Terminus 2 for the pre-show. It was Invictus Khash, who I’m wrestling, and Adam Priest, who’s wrestling Black Baron on this show. He’s really good.”

On wanting tonight’s show to run under 60 minutes: “Both of those guys are really good. They really got the match over and the gimmick over. So I’m hoping that it works for an entire show. The difference I have with wrestling, coming in as a performer is oftentimes we fly in early, call time is really early, and then the show runs late. So you’re pretty much there all day. I hate that. So what I’ve always wanted to do, definitely with a show like this, is only run about four or five matches. Hopefully, the show is done within the hour. So if the fans or the boys want to go to a bar and hang out, they can. They went to a town, they can.”

Jonathan Gresham is set to face Invictus Cash at todays’ event.