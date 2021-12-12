Jonathan Gresham Defeats Jay Lethal to Win Classic ROH Title at Final Battle

Jonathan Gresham defeated Jay Lethal to win the classic ROH World Title in the main event of tonight’s ROH Final Battle. Gresham won by locking in the Octopus, followed by strikes to Lethal’s head, resulting in Lethal tapping out. Cary Silkin presented Gresham with the belt. Gresham celebrated with his wife, Jordynne Grace. ROH wrestlers surrounded the ring to end the show.

Gresham was originally set to face ROH Champion Bandido but Bandido ended up being pulled from the show after testing positive for COVID-19. Lethal, a former ROH World Champion, was brought in as Bandido’s replacement and the match was made for the original ROH title, the same one held years ago by Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, and others.

No word yet on what Bandido’s status is as it relates to the ROH World Title.

Highlights are below.