Jonathan Gresham On Re-Signing With ROH: ‘I Can’t See Myself Leaving’

Jonathan Gresham recently discussed his decision to re-sign with ROH earlier this year and more during an interview. Gresham spoke with Fightful about his time with the company, and you can check out some highlights below courtesy of the site:

On his decision to re-sign with ROH: “Ring of Honor has given me so much, the company itself. I would have been in a really bad place in my life if I didn’t become obsessed with Ring of Honor. So, I have no loyalties to any particular person in the company, but I want to see Ring of Honor in a certain place. I can’t see myself leaving. I think Ring of Honor can be bigger than it’s ever been. I really want to be a part of that and the only way for me to do that is to stay.”

On working for NJPW without a contract before re-signing in 2019: “To be honest, I was kind of nervous because I can’t visualize myself anywhere else. I’ve been fixated on being in Ring of Honor. I remember thinking, ‘Oh, man. If I could just get to Ring of Honor,’ and then I got to Ring of Honor and I was like, ‘Okay, I’m here. I’m tagging with Shelley, I’m tagging with Sabin. This is awesome.’ I was like, ‘I am content.’ Then after a while, it was like, ‘Alright, I wonder what else I can do.’ He was just like, ‘Don’t worry. Keep grinding.’ Put my nose back down. Kept grinding. Next thing you know, I was wrestling Lethal. I was like, ‘Wow.’ That’s when I looked up, looked around at the cameras, looked back down. Boom, now I’m tagging with Lethal. Every time I look up something new was happening and now I look up and it’s like, ‘Wow. I never thought any of this.’ So, I just want to keep putting my nose back down and grinding until I look up one day and Ring of Honor is on national television and I am a part of the rise of that. I want to look back down and hopefully, when I look back up I’m watching new guys do the same thing on television, I’m agenting their matches for Ring of Honor. That’s the goal.”

On not getting signed after his ROH debut against Kyle O’Reilly in 2011: “Yeah, man. To be honest, after that match with O’Reilly, I remember — you know when somebody’s ready to bring you back, you know? After the match, I thought, ‘Oh, man I can’t wait to hear all these guys have to say.’ It was like, ‘Oh, good job. We’ll be in contact.’ When I heard that I was like, ‘I’m not ready. What do I have to do to become ready?’ So, I thought about everything. All my favorite wrestlers. What did they do? They travelled the world. At that time I was already travelling, but they travelled the world extensively and they worked on their craft. So, I was like, ‘Okay, cool.’ I got here, I didn’t shit the bed, so I need to go back on the road.’

So, that’s when I took it upon myself to go, ‘Alright, I’m going to go live in Europe.’ So, I went to go live in Europe for about a year and a half, two years. From there I started going more so to Germany. I was already going to Germany. I started going to Germany more. I started travelling to other parts of Europe. All over England and the UK. Then I started going to Taiwan and Japan. Just going everywhere, man. I didn’t really think about anything else other than getting better, getting better, getting better. So, it just lit a fire up under me to better myself. The more places I went, the more people I worked with. That’s when I met Marty for the first time. Wrestled Zack Sabre a couple times at small shows. We wrestled for thirty minutes and nobody ever saw it. So, it just lit a fire up underneath me to get better.”