Jonathan Gresham Returning to Beyond Wrestling Later This Month

Jonathan Gresham is making his return to Beyond Wrestling for their New Year’s Eve show. The company announced on Thursday that Gresham will return at Heavy Lies The Crown, which takes place on December 31st in Worcester, Massachusetts.

No opponent has yet been announced for Gresham. Individual tickets will be available tomorrow at IWTV, with combo tickets for all the Wrestival shows from December 30th through January 1st still available.

The event will stream on IWTV.