Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin ROH Title Match Set for Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill
– Impact Wrestling has announced that Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH World title against Chris Sabin at next month’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event in Dallas, Texas. You can see the announcement below, along with the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin
* Knockouts Ultimate X: Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence
* Hardcore War: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) & Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, & Joe Doering) vs. Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, & Heath
* JONAH vs. Josh Alexander
BREAKING:
The @ringofhonor champion @TheJonGresham will defend his #ROH World Championship against @SuperChrisSabin at #HardToKill!
Be there LIVE at @thefactoryDE in Dallas, Texas!
Tickets: https://t.co/Ijd0hGrl2t pic.twitter.com/E72kJAMREL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2021
