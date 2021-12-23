Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin ROH Title Match Set for Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

– Impact Wrestling has announced that Jonathan Gresham will defend the ROH World title against Chris Sabin at next month’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event in Dallas, Texas. You can see the announcement below, along with the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey

* Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin

* Knockouts Ultimate X: Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rosemary vs. Chelsea Green

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence

* Hardcore War: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) & Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, & Joe Doering) vs. Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, & Heath

* JONAH vs. Josh Alexander