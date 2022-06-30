wrestling / News

Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita Added To TERMINUS 3

June 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TERMINUS Jonathan Gresham Konosuke Takeshita Image Credit: TERMINUS

TERMINUS has announced a match between Jonathan Gresham and Konosuke Takeshita for their third event on July 21. The event happens at the Oasis Events Center in Atlanta, GA. The updated card includes:

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Queen Aminata vs. Masha Slamovich

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TERMINUS, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading