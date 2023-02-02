Jordan Clearwater On Growing Up As a Billy Corgan Fan, Says Corgan Respects Wrestling

Jordan Clearwater has always been a fan of Billy Corgan’s, and he recently discussed the NWA owner’s impact on wrestling. Clearwater spoke with WZ for a new interview and talked about his admiration for Corgan, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On being a fan of Corgan growing up: “For me growing up, Smashing Pumpkins was a big part of what I listened to. They played it on the radio all of the time, so I’m very familiar with the band. I have to admit, I kind of [freaked] out a little bit when I met Billy Corgan for the first time. I didn’t tell him this, it took me a couple of years to get the courage to say ‘Hey, I love the band.’ I don’t wanna take away from his mind for the business. It’s not lost on me that he’s a traveling rock star. He’s literally one of the cornerstones of the 90’s at least, if not making more and even better music today.”

On Corgan’s acumen for wrestling: “Billy has such a mind for the industry and I’ve always taken a step back when I hear people that come outside of the wrestling business that try to come in and manage a company. We’ve seen a lot of examples of how that hasn’t turned out well, with the promotion and the wrestlers. What makes Billy different is that he has the experience of working with TNA in the past, and he’s a fan of the product. He knows more about professional wrestling than I do and I consider myself a super fan. I think really he really respects the tradition of the sport and that’s why I always have this respect for Billy in the sense that yes he’s an accomplished performer, but he’s an accomplished mind in the professional wrestling business.”