wrestling / News
Impact News: Josh Alexander To Break Impact World Title Reign Record This Week, Deaner Opens New Website
– Josh Alexander is set to break the record as the longest-reigning Impact World Champion later this week. Alexander currently stands with 254 days as the company’s top champion, which puts him just two days behind Bobby Roode’s 2011 – 2012 reign for the longest reign to date.
He won the title at Impact Rebellion in April of 2022. The Impact World Championship was launched in 2007; before that the top title in TNA was the NWA World Heavyweight Champion. The longest reign for that title when it was under the TNA banner was Jeff Jarrett’s 305-day run from June 2004 until April of 2005. Alexander would need to stay champion until February 22nd to top that number.
– Deaner has opened a new website for his work as a motivational speaker. The site is ChrisGraySpeaks.com and can be seen here.
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood Says CM Punk Called Him After All Out Brawl, How Accurate Reporting Has Been
- Zelina Vega in Black Leather Pants, Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss Top WWE Best Superstar Instagram Photos of 2022
- AEW Was Kept In Loop About WWE & NJPW Working Together For Karl Anderson
- Ryback Says WWE Has Given Resignation on Pursuit of Trademark on His Ring Name