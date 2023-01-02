Impact News: Josh Alexander To Break Impact World Title Reign Record This Week, Deaner Opens New Website

– Josh Alexander is set to break the record as the longest-reigning Impact World Champion later this week. Alexander currently stands with 254 days as the company’s top champion, which puts him just two days behind Bobby Roode’s 2011 – 2012 reign for the longest reign to date.

He won the title at Impact Rebellion in April of 2022. The Impact World Championship was launched in 2007; before that the top title in TNA was the NWA World Heavyweight Champion. The longest reign for that title when it was under the TNA banner was Jeff Jarrett’s 305-day run from June 2004 until April of 2005. Alexander would need to stay champion until February 22nd to top that number.

– Deaner has opened a new website for his work as a motivational speaker. The site is ChrisGraySpeaks.com and can be seen here.