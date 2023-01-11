Josh Alexander On Being Longest-Reigning Impact World Champion, His Goals For Title Reign

Josh Alexander is the longest-reigning Impact World Champion in history, and he recently discussed how far he’d like to take his reign. Alexander has been champion for 262 days, breaking Bobby Roode’s reign of 256 days from back in 2011. He recently spoke with WZ for a new interview talking about his title reign, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful:

On feeling vindicated in his decision to stay with Impact: “I mean, I feel much better about it now that I have the longest-reigning title reign under my belt as well [laughs]. But if we left it at the shortest, it’s definitely not the best reason to be in the history books, but it definitely makes it that much sweeter now, being the longest-reigning, knowing that I’ve kind of had the redemption story from that short reign.”

On his goal as champion: “My wrestling student actually messaged me today and he said, ‘If you go to 305, you’ll eclipse any champion ever in the history of NWA TNA or IMPACT. Jeff Jarrett’s reign is 305 days long as the NWA Heavyweight Champion, so I guess that’s the next number to chase. For me, man, if I can get a year into this and have a year-long title reign in pro wrestling, which is so rare, that’s something that’s a goal to set. But all these things are kinda out of my hands.”

On chasing Kurt Angle’s record of 608 combined days as champion: “It seems insurmountable right now, being at 257 and looking at that big 608 number. But yeah, I’ll embrace all of it. I’ll take all of the challenges if I can go down in the history books eclipsing sometime like my hero Kurt Angle, I’ll face it head-on.”