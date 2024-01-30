Josh Alexander Opens Up On Match With Will Ospreay On TNA Impact

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, Josh Alexander was a guest where he talked about his classic match with Will Ospreay on a recent episode of TNA Impact. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he was worried about stepping into the ring for the first time with Will Ospreay: “To a certain degree, yeah. I never really have nerves once the bell rings. When I’m in that ring, when the match starts, that’s when the nerves all washed away. It’s everything up to that point. Whether it’s OCD or whatever it is, I obsessively think about everything that could happen, everything that could go wrong, how I can fix it before it even happens. So I’m trying to think like ten steps ahead at all times, just to make sure everything happens as flawlessly as possible and you know, we can make magic for everybody. And it’s that, and it’s the pressure both of me getting an opportunity like this to showcase myself on a big stage. And it’s against somebody like Will, who has all eyes on him. And it’s also the pressure of representing the company. I’m representing Impact and TNA at this moment in that ring with one of the best in the world. So if I don’t showcase myself enough to show that I can hang and be on his level, then I’m doing a disservice to the company and the locker room.”

On him and Ospreay being technicians: “Yeah Will — you know, when he first started he was basically just a high flier. He could do every acrobatic thing better than anybody you’ve ever seen. But you know, in the last eight years, being in New Japan, he’s really honed his skills as a fully rounded wrestler, whether it’s striking, technical wrestling, trading holds and stuff like that. He’s like the full product. I can’t say I’ve been in the ring with anybody better to this point.”

On his initial reaction to finding out about the Ospeay match: “It was about three or four weeks out from the actual show. Like, we knew that Will was showing up, that he was booked. Luckily TNA has a very good relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling. And you know, it’s been Will’s dream to step foot into a TNA ring. He’s always said that he was inspired by AJ Styles when he did that shooting star press in that three-way with Samoa Joe at Unbreakable 2005. So this is just something he wanted to check off his bucket list before he might not have the opportunity to, right? So we knew he was coming in. And I found out three to four weeks prior to the actual match. And you know, I as somebody who watches everything, like I do an hour of cardio every day and I’m always watching wrestling, whether it’s old stuff or new stuff. I try to keep up with everything. I knew exactly what I was in for when I stepped foot in the ring with Will Ospreay.”

On going over the match with Ospreay: “I might think of this in a different way. I always kind of go from the hot comeback or the finish, and I worry about that. And I don’t worry about anything at the early stages of the match. Because I just don’t know why, my brain works better that way. Will just — he had a full outlook on what he wanted. He didn’t care what moves were here or what was happening, but he knew the reactions he wanted for the story he wanted to build. And I can’t even describe what it’s like; it’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Him and Mike Bailey both think of wrestling in the same way, where you’re just going for these certain reactions at certain times to build up, but you’re not thinking about what the things are that you’re putting in. Where I’m different, I think of the things I’m putting in to tell the story, too, right?”

On the backstage reaction to the match: “I mean, there is a video of the curtain sellout watching that my wife took. People watching the monitors, reacting to this match just like they’re TNA fans like I was when I was 15. Which was — you know, that’s the stuff like you really — I think at least, I value most. When I come back and my peers, you know, show me the respect and love and adoration for what I did out there. You know what I mean? Like that’s the kind of stuff that builds me up more than any fan reaction I can get.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.