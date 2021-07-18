wrestling / News
Josh Alexander Retains X-Division Title At Impact Wrestling Slammiversary (Pics, Video)
Josh Alexander went into the Ultimate X match as the champion and he came out of it the same way at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary tonight. The Walking Weapon defeated Trey Miguel, Rohit Raju, Chris Bey, Ace Austin and Petey Williams in the match to successfully retain the title. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Alexander’s current reign stands at 81 days. He won the title at Impact Wrestling Rebellion on April 25, 2021, defeating TJP and Austin in a triple threat match.
He's the most tantalizing man with the most scintillating jacket. #Slammiversary @DashingChrisBey
Order HERE: https://t.co/OhDjZcOl5T pic.twitter.com/BFXZc5C4Gi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
.@HakimZane BROUGHT A ROPE TO ULTIMATE X! #Slammiversary
Order HERE: https://t.co/B4rKbNpqAD pic.twitter.com/Yq1QTWTdrM
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
CANADIAN DESTROYER OFF OF ULTIMATE X! #Slammiversary @iPeteyWilliams
Order HERE: https://t.co/B4rKbNpqAD pic.twitter.com/SDXvQMRZEa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
.@Walking_Weapon WITH AN ANKLE LOCK WHILE HANGING FROM ULTIMATE X! #Slammiversary
Order HERE: https://t.co/B4rKbNpqAD pic.twitter.com/3Ne92NPTnh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
AND STILL X-Division Champion – @Walking_Weapon! #Slammiversary
Order HERE: https://t.co/B4rKbNpqAD pic.twitter.com/yayvHU71OS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
